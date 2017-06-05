Nation 17 mins ago 4:47 p.m.Trump seeks pivot from Russia probe to job training
President Donald Trump is trying to change the subject back to his promise to make American job creation a top priority. "We want to get back to running our great country," Trump said at a White House news conference on Friday after a week that saw Washington and much of the country fixated on the damaging testimony of his fired FBI director.
#1 13 hrs ago
Translation: low wage contractor jobs to make the numbers look good, but management still plans to move everything overseas as soon as they can get Congress to deregulate. If they were real jobs, they'd be posted, not talked about..
Have you found your underwear yet, Rainman?
#2 13 hrs ago
More cynicism, instead of optimism. Imagine the added energy to domestic job creation one voice could lend. Meanwhile, Trump's influence creates jobs; you create none.
#3 10 hrs ago
This President, Donald Trump, has accomplished more in a few weeks then the last two did in 8 years. He is doing the people's work with God's help. That is really what these deadbeats are upset about. We have a Christian President.
#3 10 hrs ago
#4 10 hrs ago
Yeah, because folks who hate Obama were not cynical about Hope and Change?
When people are employed and can keep a roof over their heads and food in their belly, then Trump will have delivered.
But his cuts to education and his major tax breaks to those at the top income levels isn't going to create jobs.
The experiment in Kansas was a cautionary tale. If you give people tax breaks they do not reinvest in jobs. The reduced tax base kills education which then lays off more workers which reduces the tax base even more.
On a larger scale, these 1% will invest off shore and enjoy the fruits of low wage laborers or automation.
It is an unsustainable course which will lead to more suffering.
Who will be able to afford to adopt all those babies?
#5 10 hrs ago
Since: Feb 17
2,519
Location hidden
#5 10 hrs ago
Here's the scoop: Obama has worked in the ice cream business, among many others
By Alexander Lane on Wednesday, April 15th, 2009 at 4:02 p.m.
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, pivoting off a Republican guest's suggestion that the Obama administration was not up to the work of governing, launched into a larger point about the president's work history.
"You know what else is hard work? Socialism," Scarborough said on the April 7, 2009, Morning Joe . "And I'm not being negative toward the president. This is the truth though. Think about this. We've got a president who has never received a paycheck ... he's never received a check from a profitmaking business in his entire life, not one check. Think about it."
#6 9 hrs ago
Back to business! We can only stand so much of Democrats "obstructionism" and the politically biased news media, which has lost all credibility with the public, in this era.
#7 9 hrs ago
People didn't hate Obama because of "hype and change." They had seen his accomplishments in being primary in causing the housing crisis by forcing banks to loan to deadbeats and druggies. They knew the horror and actual impact of Communist plans. In the end, they were justified in their hatred, as Obama more than doubled the national debt, enabled cop killers, supported and enabled the vilest elements of society, funded terrorist nations directly and by such as allowing the sale of planes by an American company to an identified nation torturing Americans and paying terrorists to do the foulest crimes. Overreaching and burdensome regulations by the hundreds were used to stymie American business and employees, while he pushed the wildest and most diseased lifestyles as normal on our people.
There is no "hope and change" in anything he did. He, with his Communist bedfellows set out to further destroy America with perversion and increased handouts, encouraging laziness and validating the worst aspects of American culture. Obama enabled the terrorist supporters, so they are telling America not to worry about Sharia Law mutilating young girls. Trump is trying to correct a lot of that.
#9 6 hrs ago
Tell me it isn't true!! We are going to force the able bodied to do work to get their freebies!! Is this really America!! Yes, and it's high time!!
#10 5 hrs ago
We all know by now, when the Democrats have nothing else to offer (and they've offered nothing) they conveniently fall back on the distraction, "The Russians are coming. The Russians are coming." Even Comey resorted to that tiresome gag, when he found himself in bind, having revealed during the latest Senate Hearing, that "he" was a prime "Leaker" of sensitive information.
#11 4 hrs ago
Baloney
You exhibit the most extreme psychotic theories just to attract attention.
Although you have pretty good penmanship your post reeks of a disconnection from reality. But in the same sense it's humorous and entertaining. You do offer a glimpse inside a twisted mind.
For instance:
"stymie American business and employees, while he pushed the"
Right, obviously you aren't counting massive returns on retirement saving plan due to the 7 year bull market that's blessed wage working Americans in the middle class enormous wealth after the economic collapse during the last 3 years of the deregulated George Bush economy.
I assume you Republicans' supporters listened to the shrills on those conservative networks prophesizing financial doom on Obama's watch and didn't invest in IRAs or a 401k plan if you had employment.
Obama's legacy and effect on baby-boomers' after the rug had had been yanked from beneath them will be the comfortable financial situation they're in today courtesy of Barack Obama
#12 4 hrs ago
Irrelevant Fake News
#13 4 hrs ago
Excellent post.
Also, the fiscal policies of tax cuts for the top income earners in the income distribution pyramid and deregulation haven't contributed to sustainable economic growth and job creation since it was unveiled during the Ronald Reagan presidency
Those policies primarily add to income inequality by consolidating the wealth of the nation among the 600 wealthiest individual in America
Barack Obama just proved tax cuts for the wealthy and deregulation aren't the vehicle to shared prosperity or a sustainable growing economy that creates jobs. The Trump lie that his cuts and policies will invoke job creation is disingenuous being that Barack Obama just handed off a economy growing over 25 consecutive quarters and 76 straight months of job creation
#14 3 hrs ago
The GDP, under former President Obama never rose above 3%. The average revenue (money in the taxpayer's pocket) has risen 8% since President Trump was worn into office. I'll take President Trump over any Democrat any time.
#15 3 hrs ago
Your ignorance and immaturity is showing. Projection is not your best hand.
Regarding the economy under any President... the stock market has no significant relation to any sitting President. The absurd inflation of stock market profiteering is cyclical. Learn some history. Stock market activity under Bush was more related to Clinton years. Stock market activity under Obama, more related to Bush years. The crash that is going to happen is related to Obama years. It is absurd and childish to think that the stock market will forever be going up. There are always corrections and subsequent "bull" markets. Traditional concepts of P/E ratios was completely lost during the Clinton Democrat economy of AlGore doing the Macarena and convincing/promoting/extorting people to invest in tech companies with no inherent worth, then becoming a multimillionaire suckering them with supporting Obama's funding of alternate energy companies getting huge government loans inflating the national debt, then going bankrupt, one after another. Democrat operative economies are hollow, connived and inevitably doomed to failure. The failure takes place under a Republican administration and the Democrat Communists continue their destructive policies by blaming their failures several years later on someone else. You hold on to your IRAs and 401k investments and you will see them become next to worthless, just as your previous Democrat apocalypse wiped out the Middle Class. Twenty Trillion Dollar national debt is not survivable. The inevitable crash can be delayed, which is what Trump is doing. Nonetheless, your Commie buddies have destroyed the next generation's future. Learn some economic history. Check out the thorough documentation of Obama Communist treasons.
#16 3 hrs ago
True, however we experience 26 quarters of positive GDP growth during Barack Obama's presidency a phenomenon not experience during the presidency of any Republican in 60 years.
#17 2 hrs ago
ROFL what utter nonsense.
More horse manure and lies. The stock market is an indication with a direct impact on the lives of the individuals who believed in Barack Obama and rode the 7 year market. Period.
Your dog won't hunt. You are sounding insane as your colleagues celebrate the continued rise in market activity during Trump's brief tenure in the oval office.
Conversely, coming off another Republican fiscal disaster Barack Obama given the fragility of the American financial system engineered America to and astounding 26 consecutive quarters of positive GDP growth and 75 straight months of job growth in the face of staunch Republican sabotage in Congress
Both Obama accomplishment were unsurpassed by any Republican administration in 60 years.
Again you're not obviously conscious of the total reversal of the economy during the Barack Obama presidency. As best as we're able to tell your racially biased overtures impedes your ability to be honest about the circumstances as they're outlined in history. But the opinion of fiscal illiterates are meaningless in the grand scope of reality.
#18 2 hrs ago
GDP was consistently small, and never reached the people, only rich, corrupt, politicians.
#19 52 min ago
Since: Feb 17
2,519
Location hidden
#19 52 min ago
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
The only President that did not have a GDP average at 3%. His socialism flopped, just like you do everyday Harvey.
#20 51 min ago
Since: Feb 17
2,519
Location hidden
#20 51 min ago
lie
#21 36 min ago
"Retribution" actually believes increasing government programs to fund shill companies parlaying some of their grant money to the DNC (then going belly up) and more than doubling the national debt to $20 Trillion is economic success. He doesn't recall Government Motors. He doesn't recall bailing out Wall Street. He doesn't recall Obama becoming very rich. He actually believes balloons won't bust, as you continue to inflate them.
