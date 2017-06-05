There are on the WHAS11 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Nation 17 mins ago 4:47 p.m.Trump seeks pivot from Russia probe to job training. In it, WHAS11 reports that:

President Donald Trump is trying to change the subject back to his promise to make American job creation a top priority. "We want to get back to running our great country," Trump said at a White House news conference on Friday after a week that saw Washington and much of the country fixated on the damaging testimony of his fired FBI director.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.