More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash over Trump photo grows
There are 1 comment on the Oxford Mail story from 2 hrs ago, titled More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash over Trump photo grows.
The backlash against comedian Kathy Griffin has continued to grow with at least four theatres announcing they had cancelled her performances after she posed with a likeness of Donald Trump's severed head. The Community Arts Theatre in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped "due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff".
Since: Mar 09
11,307
The Left Coast
#1 1 hr ago
The Community Arts Theatre in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, posted on its website that the show had been dropped "due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff".
With Griffins demonstrated propensity for X rated extreme violence, who could blame them.
