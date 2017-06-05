Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Berkeley
There are 3 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Berkeley.
A fan of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has filed a lawsuit against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and a slew of others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations. The lawsuit in federal court in Northern California alleges University of California and other officials curtailed the rights of Kiara Robles by subjecting her and other invitees to bodily harm because they were expressing a different viewpoint.
#1 9 hrs ago
It will never fly, Berkeley only allows preapproved left wing lawsuits.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#2 6 hrs ago
The reason the left wing whackos protest against the purveyors of the right is, they don't want people to hear the truth. It shows how weak their minds and their platform really is.
#3 1 hr ago
"Trump Approval Rating Better Than Bill Clinton at This Point in First Term...
Top Dems reject impeachment push..."
The lousy dems are coming apart at the seams. Poor little jock itch must be on death row by now!
hahaha!!
