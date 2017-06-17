Migrant arrests at Arizona aid camp raise worries of more deaths in the desert
The arrests of four people at a desert-aid camp for migrants Thursday could deter some from seeking help as a scorching heat wave approaches.
United States
#1 11 hrs ago
Aiding or encouraging an illegal alien to come to, or remain in, the U.S. is a felony.
It is long past time these people be arrested, charged and tried for their crimes.
#2 7 hrs ago
Enter the country legally, and you don't have to worry about dying in the desert.
#3 56 min ago
What is it about these people that makes it so hard to do the right thing, enter the country legally. Then they wonder why they are looked down upon.
