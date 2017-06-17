Migrant arrests at Arizona aid camp r...

Migrant arrests at Arizona aid camp raise worries of more deaths in the desert

There are 3 comments on the The Lebanon Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled Migrant arrests at Arizona aid camp raise worries of more deaths in the desert. In it, The Lebanon Daily News reports that:

The arrests of four people at a desert-aid camp for migrants Thursday could deter some from seeking help as a scorching heat wave approaches.

Geezer

United States

#1 11 hrs ago
Aiding or encouraging an illegal alien to come to, or remain in, the U.S. is a felony.
It is long past time these people be arrested, charged and tried for their crimes.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#2 7 hrs ago
Enter the country legally, and you don't have to worry about dying in the desert.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#3 56 min ago
What is it about these people that makes it so hard to do the right thing, enter the country legally. Then they wonder why they are looked down upon.
