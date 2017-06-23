Microphone cut after Mormon girl reve...

Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals shea s gay at church

There are 1 comment on the The Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals shea s gay at church. In it, The Tribune reports that:

A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian and still loved by God - before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders - is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. Savannah, 13, spoke on May 7 in Eagle Mountain, Utah, about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Leitchfield, KY

#1 11 hrs ago
Total, confused nonsense from an obviously prepubescent girl... another exhibitionist, which is the real problem. Reading Mormon fantasies and lies from bunch of apostates embracing the predatory and criminal acts of their founder leads to this type of focused pervert press attention.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Injudgement 274,689
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 1 min Born in the USA 43
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min Aquarius-WY 7,015
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,548,487
News Capitol police arrest protesters outside McConn... 4 min USMC0311 9
News Obama's secret struggle to punish Russia for Pu... 10 min Trump your President 42
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min 2all 241,589
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 11 min old_moose 1,056
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 314,689
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,990,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC