Marco Rubio's awkward 'hug' with Ivan...

Marco Rubio's awkward 'hug' with Ivanka Trump looks worse than it sounds

There are 7 comments on the Courier News story from 6 hrs ago, titled Marco Rubio's awkward 'hug' with Ivanka Trump looks worse than it sounds.

Not since the Florida Republican took a water break during his State of the Union response has he looked so stilted. Marco Rubio's awkward 'hug' with Ivanka Trump looks worse than it sounds Not since the Florida Republican took a water break during his State of the Union response has he looked so stilted.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,953

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Fake sensationalism rears it's ugly head. Anything for a headline for the snowflakes. After Georgia and SC they need a hug.

Judged:

3

3

1

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,356

Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
A real man would know how to grope a First Lady....

Judged:

2

1

1

Funny Thing

United States

#3 5 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
A real man would know how to grope a First Lady....
Trump advocate that for those with Star Power.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,953

Location hidden
#4 5 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
A real man would know how to grope a First Lady....
Bill, is that you? Oh you said grope not rape, my bad.

Judged:

2

2

1

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,356

Location hidden
#5 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Bill, is that you? Oh you said grope not rape, my bad.
That's okay, its not like it was your first mistake, sure won't be the last.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,953

Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

That's okay, its not like it was your first mistake, sure won't be the last.
For sure.

Judged:

1

1

1

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#7 3 hrs ago
What? Candid shots can be misleading?

Who knew?

http://pictures.ozy.com/pictures/1500xany/2/0...
