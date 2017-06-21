Marco Rubio's awkward 'hug' with Ivanka Trump looks worse than it sounds
There are 7 comments on the Courier News story from 6 hrs ago, titled Marco Rubio's awkward 'hug' with Ivanka Trump looks worse than it sounds.
Not since the Florida Republican took a water break during his State of the Union response has he looked so stilted. Marco Rubio's awkward 'hug' with Ivanka Trump looks worse than it sounds Not since the Florida Republican took a water break during his State of the Union response has he looked so stilted.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
#1 6 hrs ago
Fake sensationalism rears it's ugly head. Anything for a headline for the snowflakes. After Georgia and SC they need a hug.
Since: Oct 14
#2 5 hrs ago
A real man would know how to grope a First Lady....
United States
#3 5 hrs ago
Trump advocate that for those with Star Power.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
#4 5 hrs ago
Bill, is that you? Oh you said grope not rape, my bad.
Since: Oct 14
#5 4 hrs ago
That's okay, its not like it was your first mistake, sure won't be the last.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
#6 3 hrs ago
For sure.
#7 3 hrs ago
What? Candid shots can be misleading?
Who knew?
http://pictures.ozy.com/pictures/1500xany/2/0...
