Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump
There are 13 comments on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from 14 hrs ago, titled Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump. In it, WOGY-AM Pittston reports that:
Getting nowhere with her father, liberal advocacy groups have been looking for an ally in Ivanka Trump. They haven't had much luck.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,831
Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
Of course not. She is way too smart than to associate with whacko liberal groups.
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#3 10 hrs ago
She is only a poseur and a lightweight, so her brand of fake feminism is better employed for comedy.
#4 10 hrs ago
She is not worth focusing on, just like her brothers. They are sheep....no one cares .
#5 9 hrs ago
Ivanka says was taken aback by the hostile nature of her father's administration.
Hard to believe because she was at his side at all of the political rallies where Trump said some pretty horrid stuff to cheering crowds of hostile Angry Men eager to see blood.
The reason folks find her so annoying is her ability to say something so vacant and expect folks to believe her.
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#6 8 hrs ago
She was probably too coked-up to notice, and even when sober she is dumber than her friend Paris Hilton anyways.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,831
Location hidden
#7 8 hrs ago
Hmmmmmmmmm. Well She Is Our brand, and Pelosi is yours. That crazy loon still thinks Bush is President. She don't even remember Obama. So racist of her. We Win.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,831
Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
Yeah sure brain fart. You are right up there with the vice president of paper clips.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,831
Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
Snipers from the left will hurt you more. Jealousy is a sign of envy and weakness. Yep, you are just another parasite groping at straws.
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#10 8 hrs ago
Your "brand" is a coked-up rich brat pretending she has feminist credibility?
Weak, weak brand......
Ours is Mr. Trudeau, dummy, and he is more of a feminist than the Trump-pup.
You lose, as usual.
#11 8 hrs ago
For once I have to agree with you. Trudeau is definitely more feminine than Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for that matter.
Since: Mar 09
11,351
The Left Coast
#12 5 hrs ago
Eh?
#13 5 hrs ago
Everyone knows what a close bond there is between Ivanka and Trump, and If I were Jared, I would have DNA testing on his three children to insure that they are all his.
#14 5 hrs ago
I guarantee you, I won't be voting for the brand if that dog is sitting in a White House chair come mid-terms,...or sooner if she claims to have any more valuable insights on the working class.
I don't pimp the brand for anyone, no matter what body parts they flash for the riff-raff. She should do something more constructive like get in a mud wrestling competition with someone named Jenner or Kardashian.
