Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump

There are 13 comments on the WOGY-AM Pittston story from 14 hrs ago, titled Liberal groups focus on Ivanka Trump.

Getting nowhere with her father, liberal advocacy groups have been looking for an ally in Ivanka Trump. They haven't had much luck.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,831

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
Of course not. She is way too smart than to associate with whacko liberal groups.

Spoiled Rich

Coquitlam, Canada

#3 10 hrs ago
She is only a poseur and a lightweight, so her brand of fake feminism is better employed for comedy.

Trumpsajoke

Hockessin, DE

#4 10 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Of course not. She is way too smart than to associate with whacko liberal groups.
She is not worth focusing on, just like her brothers. They are sheep....no one cares .

Male Anger

Beverly, MA

#5 9 hrs ago
Ivanka says was taken aback by the hostile nature of her father's administration.

Hard to believe because she was at his side at all of the political rallies where Trump said some pretty horrid stuff to cheering crowds of hostile Angry Men eager to see blood.

The reason folks find her so annoying is her ability to say something so vacant and expect folks to believe her.

Spoiled Rich

Coquitlam, Canada

#6 8 hrs ago
Male Anger wrote:
Ivanka says was taken aback by the hostile nature of her father's administration.

Hard to believe because she was at his side at all of the political rallies where Trump said some pretty horrid stuff to cheering crowds of hostile Angry Men eager to see blood.

The reason folks find her so annoying is her ability to say something so vacant and expect folks to believe her.
She was probably too coked-up to notice, and even when sober she is dumber than her friend Paris Hilton anyways.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,831

Location hidden
#7 8 hrs ago
Spoiled Rich wrote:
She is only a poseur and a lightweight, so her brand of fake feminism is better employed for comedy.
Hmmmmmmmmm. Well She Is Our brand, and Pelosi is yours. That crazy loon still thinks Bush is President. She don't even remember Obama. So racist of her. We Win.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,831

Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
Trumpsajoke wrote:
<quoted text>

She is not worth focusing on, just like her brothers. They are sheep....no one cares .
Yeah sure brain fart. You are right up there with the vice president of paper clips.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,831

Location hidden
#9 8 hrs ago
Male Anger wrote:
Ivanka says was taken aback by the hostile nature of her father's administration.

Hard to believe because she was at his side at all of the political rallies where Trump said some pretty horrid stuff to cheering crowds of hostile Angry Men eager to see blood.

The reason folks find her so annoying is her ability to say something so vacant and expect folks to believe her.
Snipers from the left will hurt you more. Jealousy is a sign of envy and weakness. Yep, you are just another parasite groping at straws.

Spoiled Rich

Coquitlam, Canada

#10 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Hmmmmmmmmm. Well She Is Our brand, and Pelosi is yours. That crazy loon still thinks Bush is President. She don't even remember Obama. So racist of her. We Win.
Your "brand" is a coked-up rich brat pretending she has feminist credibility?

Weak, weak brand......

Ours is Mr. Trudeau, dummy, and he is more of a feminist than the Trump-pup.

You lose, as usual.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#11 8 hrs ago
Spoiled Rich wrote:
<quoted text>

Your "brand" is a coked-up rich brat pretending she has feminist credibility?

Weak, weak brand......

Ours is Mr. Trudeau, dummy, and he is more of a feminist than the Trump-pup.

You lose, as usual.
For once I have to agree with you. Trudeau is definitely more feminine than Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for that matter.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,351

The Left Coast

#12 5 hrs ago
Spoiled Rich wrote:
She is only a poseur and a lightweight, so her brand of fake feminism is better employed for comedy.
Eh?
Alec Jeffries

Morristown, NJ

#13 5 hrs ago
Everyone knows what a close bond there is between Ivanka and Trump, and If I were Jared, I would have DNA testing on his three children to insure that they are all his.

anonymous

New York, NY

#14 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Hmmmmmmmmm. Well She Is Our brand, and Pelosi is yours. That crazy loon still thinks Bush is President. She don't even remember Obama. So racist of her. We Win.
I guarantee you, I won't be voting for the brand if that dog is sitting in a White House chair come mid-terms,...or sooner if she claims to have any more valuable insights on the working class.

I don't pimp the brand for anyone, no matter what body parts they flash for the riff-raff. She should do something more constructive like get in a mud wrestling competition with someone named Jenner or Kardashian.

