There are on the Post-Bulletin story from 11 hrs ago, titled Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US election system. In it, Post-Bulletin reports that:

A newly leaked NSA document outlining alleged attempts by Russian military intelligence to hack into U.S. election systems is the latest piece of evidence suggesting a broad, sophisticated foreign attack on the integrity of U.S. elections. HOUSTON - A leaked intelligence document outlining alleged attempts by Russian military intelligence to hack into U.S. election systems is the latest evidence suggesting a broad and sophisticated foreign attack on the integrity of the nation's elections.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.