Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US election system
There are 5 comments on the Post-Bulletin story from 11 hrs ago, titled Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US election system.
A newly leaked NSA document outlining alleged attempts by Russian military intelligence to hack into U.S. election systems is the latest piece of evidence suggesting a broad, sophisticated foreign attack on the integrity of U.S. elections. HOUSTON - A leaked intelligence document outlining alleged attempts by Russian military intelligence to hack into U.S. election systems is the latest evidence suggesting a broad and sophisticated foreign attack on the integrity of the nation's elections.
#2 6 hrs ago
What's flawed is our party system. Don't blame the tech. Don't blame the law. It's the "Laws don't apply to me because I'm on a mission from God" delusions that control both parties.
United States
#3 5 hrs ago
You're wrong.
The only mission is "how much can I stuff in my pockets."
Leave God out of it.
#4 5 hrs ago
We need to return to signed paper ballots and forget electronic voting. Until that happens all results are suspect.
#5 5 hrs ago
Not once is there any raw data given in any of these singly party overviews that represent nothing other than one of many overviews the various agencies have their employees produce. Fantasy is their middle name. They produce many different views and work up many different responses. An anonymous document, once again "validated" by an anonymous source, giving absolutely no raw data to support the fantasy is misused by operatives with agendas. In these attempts to sway public opinion, the agenda is to support they psychotic reactions of the Democrat Party taken over in the 1970s by Communists. The leaker is going to prison for twenty years, which will make her another lesbian screwball.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,364
Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
What is shows once again is that some low lever dweeb has access to material she has no reason to be cleared for. Obama did that so his stooges he placed before leaving office could undermine Trump. This document is just another the left is using that is alleged, could be, maybe and the BIG IF that they have been using since the election.
