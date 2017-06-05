Lawmakers ponder overriding governor ...

Lawmakers ponder overriding governor on taxes in GOP Kansas

Gov. Sam Brownback's tax-cutting experiment faced an uncertain fate Tuesday as fellow Republicans who control the Kansas Legislature sought to round up enough votes to override his veto of a plan that would essentially reverse the income tax reductions he's championed in recent years. Brownback vetoed a bipartisan plan to increase income taxes to fix the cash-strapped state's budget and comply with a court mandate on funding public schools.

