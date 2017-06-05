Latino, Korean influence tested in Ca...

Latino, Korean influence tested in California House contest

Read more: Daily Times

California state legislator Jimmy Gomez can count a lot of advantages in his bid to claim a vacant U.S. House seat Tuesday, including the blessing of the state Democratic establishment and a political committee inspired by Bernie Sanders. But his runoff against fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the 34th Congressional District has been made competitive by an energized Korean-American community that wants to see Ahn become the first Korean in Congress in nearly two decades.

