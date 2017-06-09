Kushner to meet with Senate Intelligence staff
There are 2 comments on the Boston.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kushner to meet with Senate Intelligence staff. In it, Boston.com reports that:
President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is expected to meet with staff from the Senate Intelligence committee in coming days, according to a senator on the panel. Maine Senator Angus King, who is a member of the committee, says Kushner will have a face-to-face meeting with panel staff as early as next week.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Just more lame vague answers to the wrong questions.
Nothing is going to get resolved.
We are stuck with this family distracting everyone while the GOP screws everyone over who isn't a multi millionaire.
|
#2 2 hrs ago
He'll probably sell out the Donald. There can be only one.
Political amateurs.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 min
|Quirky
|3,645
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|No Surprise
|6,592
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|8 min
|bottlecap
|163
|House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules
|12 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|32
|Senators grill U.S. education secretary on prop...
|17 min
|Retribution
|11
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|26 min
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|104
|Donald Trump wishes former FBI director James C...
|28 min
|Retribution
|41
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|57 min
|Garthok
|1,541,902
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Crow
|272,374
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC