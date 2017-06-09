Kushner to meet with Senate Intellige...

There are 2 comments on the Boston.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kushner to meet with Senate Intelligence staff. In it, Boston.com reports that:

President Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is expected to meet with staff from the Senate Intelligence committee in coming days, according to a senator on the panel. Maine Senator Angus King, who is a member of the committee, says Kushner will have a face-to-face meeting with panel staff as early as next week.

Big Woop

Beverly, MA

#1 3 hrs ago
Just more lame vague answers to the wrong questions.

Nothing is going to get resolved.

We are stuck with this family distracting everyone while the GOP screws everyone over who isn't a multi millionaire.
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 2 hrs ago
He'll probably sell out the Donald. There can be only one.

Political amateurs.
Chicago, IL

