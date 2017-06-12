Justices could take up high-stakes fi...

Justices could take up high-stakes fight over electoral maps

There are 2 comments on the The Daily Breeze story from 14 hrs ago, titled Justices could take up high-stakes fight over electoral maps. In it, The Daily Breeze reports that:

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. In an era of deep partisan division, the Supreme Court could soon decide whether the drawing of electoral districts can be too political.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 10 hrs ago
I am sure they could take this up, but I would bet my last tax dollar they won't.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 8 hrs ago
High stakes means pay discreetly or IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 6 min bad bob 810
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Reality Check 1,545,844
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 10 min bad bob 299
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min Jay 273,223
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 11 min Amboy Duke 49
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 11 min Quirky 5,544
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 13 min bad bob 450
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 59 min Denizen_Kate 98
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 6 hr trollin and rollin 342
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC