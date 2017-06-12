Justices could take up high-stakes fight over electoral maps
In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. In an era of deep partisan division, the Supreme Court could soon decide whether the drawing of electoral districts can be too political.
#1 10 hrs ago
I am sure they could take this up, but I would bet my last tax dollar they won't.
#2 8 hrs ago
High stakes means pay discreetly or IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!!
