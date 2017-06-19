Judges: 'Making a Murderer' confessio...

Judges: 'Making a Murderer' confession improperly obtained

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was improperly obtained and he should be retried or released from prison, a three-judge federal appeals panel ruled Thursday. Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in photographer Teresa Halbach's death on Halloween two years earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min Toxic Repub Toxins 6,759
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min RussianrepubliCONS 274,322
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min flack 1,548,055
News James Comey fired as FBI director 4 min Jaimie 3,874
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min NotSoDivineMsM 241,546
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 8 min Trump is a joke 767
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 8 min RiccardoFire 6,802
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 53 min Red Crosse 191
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 1 hr Trumpsajoke 489
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC