Judge hears update on Ferguson, Justice Department agreement
A federal judge in St. Louis is set to hear an update on the progress Ferguson, Missouri, has made in its agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The St. Louis suburb has been under scrutiny since the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|1 min
|Whiskey Ben Solo
|6,590
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Sunnier
|1,547,639
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Uncle Tab
|273,981
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|1 min
|Conservative Hypo...
|461
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|Truth
|26,301
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|3 min
|Funny Thing
|16
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|cpeter1313
|6,786
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|42 min
|okimar
|181
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC