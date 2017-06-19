John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim Jong-un regime'
Sen. John McCain said Monday night that Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student detained by North Korea for more than a year, was "murdered by the Kim Jong-un regime." McCain's statement came after Warmbier's family announced the 22-year-old student, who was in a coma upon his return to the U.S., had died shortly after North Korea released him.
#1 12 hrs ago
Yep! Now what?
#2 12 hrs ago
Yes. Obama's pal McCain is right. Real Americans would never side with North Korea. After all, our two nations are still at war with one another. Still, while our own godless secularist Government actively promotes the destruction of our own nation's cultural heritage,- including and especially on the campuses of the nation's violent Government universities - that is a foolishness that North Korea does not share. The theft of propaganda posters by smart-Alec Government university students who intend to bring those posters onto occupied Government university campus to mock North Korean culture is severely punished. Would America not benefit by doing the same?
Ronald
Since: Apr 09
21,711
#3 10 hrs ago
I admire your energy to be so completely batshit crazy so early in the morning...
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,883
Location hidden
#4 10 hrs ago
Say goodnight John. Take it home and put it to bed.
#5 10 hrs ago
What Warmbier did was stupid, but did not warrant torture and a death sentence.
As for wishing that the United States treat vandals the same way?
Interesting, but here is a better idea:
Why don't you just move to Brunei or some other regime that promotes torture and death sentences?
Our president just made deals with Saudi Arabia.
Maybe Saudi Arabia will welcome you and your family with a sword dance and glowing orb!
You are welcome.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,759
#6 9 hrs ago
That's the thing about being a "student" in other countries, especially ones like North Korea. Not everyone plays by the same rules and has the same beliefs, laws, etc.
I'm sure this happens quite frequently where some "student" thinks the rules of a country don't apply to them because they're "Merican", until reality sets in that is.
You might not think he deserved what he got, but that's going by our standards in this country. Evidently North Korea thinks otherwise and he was in their country.
Maybe this will become a cautionary tale for those youngins wanting to travel abroad to places like North Korea, Iran, etc.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,883
Location hidden
#7 8 hrs ago
Not judging by the snowflakes on TOPIX. They are dumb enough to go over just as the morons did in the middle east.
#8 5 hrs ago
Oh Please.
Yes. You are right. It is mere conjecture that stupid American college brats are dying in foreign lands because of torture. That they are, is conjecture worthy of the fake news media - the propaganda unit of the violent Democrat party. I also agree with you when you say that Americans in foreign lands should no more be subject to American law while they are present within the jurisdiction of those nations than should foreign nationals present within the United States be subject to the laws of their own nation while they are within the jurisdiction of the United States. And yes, unlike our own godless secularist Government, not all Governments view efforts to mock the culture of their own nation by American college brats as minor offenses.
Ronald
#9 2 hrs ago
North Korea: State Sponsored thuggery
Trump rallies: Campaign sponsored thuggery
Trump is OK with Russia/ North Korea's policy of assaulting their critics & protesters
You dare desecrating a Trump banner at a Trump rally, you get stumped
#10 2 hrs ago
North Korea: State Sponsored thuggery
Trump rallies: Campaign sponsored thuggery
Trump is OK with Russia/ North Korea's policy of assaulting their critics & protesters
You dare desecrating a Trump banner at a Trump rally, you get a North Korea stomping
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,759
#11 1 hr ago
Right.
Because there is SO much tolerance and acceptance at a place like Berkley.....
Oh wait.
