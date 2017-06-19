There are on the Washington Examiner story from 19 hrs ago, titled John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim Jong-un regime'. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:

Sen. John McCain said Monday night that Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student detained by North Korea for more than a year, was "murdered by the Kim Jong-un regime." McCain's statement came after Warmbier's family announced the 22-year-old student, who was in a coma upon his return to the U.S., had died shortly after North Korea released him.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Examiner.