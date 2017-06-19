Jim Bennett sues to get in Utah race to replace Chaffetz
There are 1 comment on the TheMonitor.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Jim Bennett sues to get in Utah race to replace Chaffetz. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:
Jim Bennett, the son of the late U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett, is suing to get on the ballot with his new political party in the special election to fill the seat of outgoing U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah. Bennett's lawsuit filed Wednesday says Utah state officials violated his constitutional rights when they ruled they didn't have time to verify his new, United Utah Party.
#1 13 hrs ago
hello robotopic;) tommmorrrow will be the vote of the Drama Club...Republican calling Heal+th care & the Democrupt called that"s a Hell care? can U see the different & monitor and keyboard?
;-000
