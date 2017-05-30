It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long...

It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will border wall be?

There are 6 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 8 hrs ago, titled It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will border wall be?. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

The White House insists that plans for President Donald Trump's border wall are on track despite resistance from Congress. What it's not saying is how it envisions the wall these days.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Long enough to keep liberals whining for decades.

Judged:

2

2

1

spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Long enough to keep liberals whining for decades.
It seems your the one in charge of the whining department ... incessantly so! Blaming those libs is kind of like a hobby for isn't it, what a pathetic moron!

Judged:

2

1

1

Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#3 4 hrs ago
Trump has decided that building the wall and draining the swamp is just too complicated, so he has modified his plans and will now build a swamp. He's got a good start on that project already.

Judged:

2

1

1

Swedenforever of Bergen

Silver Spring, MD

#4 2 hrs ago
Trumps Press Secretaries are mad at media
Trump is a joke

Coquitlam, Canada

#5 2 hrs ago
Swedenforever of Bergen wrote:
Trumps Press Secretaries are mad at media
They need to build a wall between the free media and American public, and the Trump Circus.

If Bismark were alive today he would no doubt say: "The less people know what is going on in the Trump Administration, the better they will sleep at night".
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

It seems your the one in charge of the whining department ... incessantly so! Blaming those libs is kind of like a hobby for isn't it, what a pathetic moron!
I saw you made the news about 75% of black youths illiterate.
Chicago, IL

