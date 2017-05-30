It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will border wall be?
The White House insists that plans for President Donald Trump's border wall are on track despite resistance from Congress. What it's not saying is how it envisions the wall these days.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 7 hrs ago
Long enough to keep liberals whining for decades.
#2 5 hrs ago
It seems your the one in charge of the whining department ... incessantly so! Blaming those libs is kind of like a hobby for isn't it, what a pathetic moron!
Coquitlam, Canada
#3 4 hrs ago
Trump has decided that building the wall and draining the swamp is just too complicated, so he has modified his plans and will now build a swamp. He's got a good start on that project already.
#4 2 hrs ago
Trumps Press Secretaries are mad at media
Coquitlam, Canada
#5 2 hrs ago
They need to build a wall between the free media and American public, and the Trump Circus.
If Bismark were alive today he would no doubt say: "The less people know what is going on in the Trump Administration, the better they will sleep at night".
“Watching The Children Rant”
#6 1 hr ago
I saw you made the news about 75% of black youths illiterate.
