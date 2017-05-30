In Georgia, a Democratic upset depend...

In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a balancing act

Watch Atlanta television long enough and you're bound to see a young congressional candidate pledging to cut "wasteful spending" and make "both parties in Washington" be "accountable to you." Yet follow Jon Ossoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District and you'll see the 30-year-old Democrat joining fellow millennials for happy hour, convening a group of women's health advocates and hosting specific minority groups across Atlanta's northern suburbs.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 10 hrs ago
Democrats are trying to sound more, and more like Republicans to get elected. It won't work. They will lose another special election June 20th. They don't know what to do. They have gone too far left, and look like Hillary, and Bernie Sanders. Now they have to go to the center, and it is a struggle.

TRUMP 45

Baldwin, GA

#2 10 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Democrats are trying to sound more, and more like Republicans to get elected. It won't work. They will lose another special election June 20th. They don't know what to do. They have gone too far left, and look like Hillary, and Bernie Sanders. Now they have to go to the center, and it is a struggle.
All Republicans must VOTE !

Go Ossoff

United States

#3 9 hrs ago
TRUMP 45 wrote:
<quoted text>

All Republicans must VOTE !
What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,857

Tennessee Hills

#4 9 hrs ago
Go Ossoff wrote:
<quoted text>

What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.
A real true conservative such as Ted Cruz could NOT have been elected. The country has already gone too far left. You are dead wrong about Trump. If you are a true Patriot and love this country, you should review your thinkin'

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,259

Location hidden
#5 7 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Democrats are trying to sound more, and more like Republicans to get elected. It won't work. They will lose another special election June 20th. They don't know what to do. They have gone too far left, and look like Hillary, and Bernie Sanders. Now they have to go to the center, and it is a struggle.
Yes, they are trying to recruit ex military to try a fool the Independents. They are having trouble though finding traitors to the constitution that will dance to the lefts communistic music.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,259

Location hidden
#6 6 hrs ago
Go Ossoff wrote:
<quoted text>

What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.
Yep, you fit the mold.

75% of black California boys don't meet state reading standards...

Democracy is coming

Providence, UT

#8 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Yep, you fit the mold.

75% of black California boys don't meet state reading standards...
and who is responsible for that? these ethnic communities bring the racists out of the woodwork ever time a Trumpist speaks......it's a bump in the road of progress, a bump in the road of humanity's rise out of ignorance......sail on

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5tF3Xg7A8k
