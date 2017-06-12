In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race
There are 5 comments on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 17 hrs ago, titled In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race. In it, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that:
In this June 6, 2017 file photo, candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate in Atlanta.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Don't really care. It's Democrooks vs. Republicons.
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Don't really care what you think either puke.
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Exactly!!
|
#4 9 hrs ago
If the Republicans win it is just another win in a red state. No big deal, but if the Democrat wins it means Republicans lost the first special election this cycle. And Ossoff gets to be the new JFK. Except Ossoff doesn't live in the district he is running in. How is that possible? I still believe the Republican will win.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,808
Location hidden
|
#5 2 hrs ago
The left has lost over 1600 seats since 2010. They are a dying breed and they can only feel the desperation now that reality has shown their lies not working anymore. They continue to use their propaganda outlets, but they too have sacrificed their credibility and financial assets to try and bring down the citizens of America and their constitution. They are all invested in the coup and world order.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Now Suing Trump
|273,248
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,545,913
|Warren warns of Trump, allies; says 'Fighting b...
|4 min
|meow
|32
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|4 min
|swampmudd
|5,588
|Top Five things to know about Sharia
|18 min
|moohammad
|2
|Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp...
|18 min
|KIP
|3
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|20 min
|Denizen_Kate
|110
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|344
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC