In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race

There are 5 comments on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 17 hrs ago, titled In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race. In it, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that:

In this June 6, 2017 file photo, candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate in Atlanta.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 16 hrs ago
Don't really care. It's Democrooks vs. Republicons.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 15 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Don't really care. It's Democrooks vs. Republicons.
Don't really care what you think either puke.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 14 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
Don't really care what you think either puke.
Exactly!!

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#4 9 hrs ago
If the Republicans win it is just another win in a red state. No big deal, but if the Democrat wins it means Republicans lost the first special election this cycle. And Ossoff gets to be the new JFK. Except Ossoff doesn't live in the district he is running in. How is that possible? I still believe the Republican will win.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,808

Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
If the Republicans win it is just another win in a red state. No big deal, but if the Democrat wins it means Republicans lost the first special election this cycle. And Ossoff gets to be the new JFK. Except Ossoff doesn't live in the district he is running in. How is that possible? I still believe the Republican will win.
The left has lost over 1600 seats since 2010. They are a dying breed and they can only feel the desperation now that reality has shown their lies not working anymore. They continue to use their propaganda outlets, but they too have sacrificed their credibility and financial assets to try and bring down the citizens of America and their constitution. They are all invested in the coup and world order.

