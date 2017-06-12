There are on the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner story from 17 hrs ago, titled In Georgia, a cacophony of arguments could tilt House race. In it, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that:

In this June 6, 2017 file photo, candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate in Atlanta.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.