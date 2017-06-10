How Trump is highlighting divisions a...

How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists

There are 22 comments on the St. Cloud Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists. In it, St. Cloud Times reports that:

How Trump is highlighting divisions among Southern Baptists Old guard Southern Baptists and the denomination's younger generation leaders clashed over Donald Trump. Check out this story on sctimes.com: https://usat.ly/2sdoAnN NASHVILLE - Ask a historian about the newest tensions in the Southern Baptist Convention, and you'll hear words like theology, polity and methodology.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
This is trivial. It's not like the Baptists ever were a unified political faction.

Social Graces

United States

#2 11 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
This is trivial. It's not like the Baptists ever were a unified political faction.
For a long time, Southern Baptists were pretty well organized and solid in their woman hating, right wing trickle down, Moral Majority crap.

But a handful of younger kids are seeing that crap for what it is and they are leaving or trying to change from within.

It is a sick environment in need of being dismantled.

Nothing moral about the Southern Baptist Convention. It's all about power, money and oppression.

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

16,178

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Southern Baptists have long been one of the more hypocritical, radicalized sects of the "Buybull" crowd. They're very forgiving for their own many amoral transgressions, but harshly overly-judgmental of all others'.

Guest

Cordova, TN

#4 9 hrs ago
Chilli J wrote:
Southern Baptists have long been one of the more hypocritical, radicalized sects of the "Buybull" crowd. They're very forgiving for their own many amoral transgressions, but harshly overly-judgmental of all others'.
Just another homo that can not come to grips that Trump won.

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

16,178

Location hidden
#5 9 hrs ago
Guest wrote:
Just another homo that can not come to grips that Trump won.
You are? How brave of you to come out of your

closet. God luck with your new "lifestyle choice?"

[email protected] LTISTS

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 8 hrs ago
Social Graces wrote:
For a long time, Southern Baptists were pretty well organized and solid in their woman hating, right wing trickle down, Moral Majority crap.

But a handful of younger kids are seeing that crap for what it is and they are leaving or trying to change from within.

It is a sick environment in need of being dismantled.

Nothing moral about the Southern Baptist Convention. It's all about power, money and oppression.
Fortunate that we have a US Constitution that shuts down the ambitions of leftwing crackpots like you.

Are you one of the handful of younger leftwing dirtbags trying to destroy a church from within, or are you just talking out of your butt?

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#7 7 hrs ago
Democrats hate it, so many Christians went to the polls last November they elected The Donald President. Every morning my family gets up laughing at the Opposition party, singing "Donald Trump is President."

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#8 7 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Democrats hate it, so many Christians went to the polls last November they elected The Donald President. Every morning my family gets up laughing at the Opposition party, singing "Donald Trump is President."
Leftwing dirtballs don't like competition from other religions.

That's why they try to infiltrate and destroy churches from within.

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

16,178

Location hidden
#9 7 hrs ago
Every day, your " family gets up laughing

and singing Donald Trump is President?"

I'd read opioid abuse is "out of control."

Get some help with yours? Good luck!
Voltaire

Atwood, TN

#10 7 hrs ago
And this is news because? It's just a bunch of hicks fighting over a dead jew.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#11 6 hrs ago
Must mean that dead jew Marx.

Leftists butchered each other in millions over him and his crackpot religion.

anonymous

New York, NY

#12 6 hrs ago
Social Graces wrote:
For a long time, Southern Baptists were pretty well organized and solid in their woman hating, right wing trickle down, Moral Majority crap.

But a handful of younger kids are seeing that crap for what it is and they are leaving or trying to change from within.

It is a sick environment in need of being dismantled.

Nothing moral about the Southern Baptist Convention. It's all about power, money and oppression.
All of the Old Testament religions are considered misogynist by modern standards. It all comes down to:

1. Sexualdimorphism and the practical division of labor in small family units.

2. Legal issues that ensue as a result of accepting a prejudicial society with "roles" associated with gender.

3. The most currently relevant issue - JOBS and the rationalization of hiring MORE people vs. hiring less of those with skills in demand and paying them more.

This isn't a Baptist issue. It's a Mexican Hat Dance.

Voltaire

Atwood, TN

#13 6 hrs ago
Meh, Christians, Muslims and Jews have always had fascist cravings. It's nothing new. I wonder how rat faced Jesus' black ass was.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#14 6 hrs ago
Voltaire wrote:
Meh, Christians, Muslims and Jews have always had fascist cravings. It's nothing new. I wonder how rat faced Jesus' black ass was.
You are a stupidazhole

Voltaire

Atwood, TN

#15 6 hrs ago
Jesus could eat a matzah ball in one bite

Voltaire

Atwood, TN

#16 6 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

You are a stupidazhole
Thank you. Thank you very much.
https://youtu.be/UrgpZ0fUixs

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#17 5 hrs ago
Voltaire wrote:
Thank you. Thank you very much.
https://youtu.be/UrgpZ0fUixs
as if I don't know who you are you worthless clown

Voltaire

Atwood, TN

#18 5 hrs ago
At least I'm happier than you lol
Are you angry because Jesus was a black jew?

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#19 5 hrs ago
Chilli J wrote:
Southern Baptists have long been one of the more hypocritical, radicalized sects of the "Buybull" crowd. They're very forgiving for their own many amoral transgressions, but harshly overly-judgmental of all others'.
Ignorant, self righteous, racist, fearful, hypocrites, you know, Democrats.

Chilli J

“So it's not you, It's them?”

Since: Jun 11

16,178

Location hidden
#20 5 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
Ignorant, self righteous, racist, fearful, hypocrites, you know, Democrats.
So the Southern Baptists vote DEM?

Nah! Reliable site/ source for that?
