There are 15 comments on the Voice of America story from 14 hrs ago, titled House Votes to Roll Back Post-2008 Financial Rules. In it, Voice of America reports that:

The Republican-led House approved sweeping legislation Thursday to undo much of former President Barack Obama's landmark banking law created after the 2008 economic crisis that caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs and homes. The largely party-line vote was 233-186, as Republicans argued the rules designed to prevent another meltdown were making it harder for community banks to lend and hampered the economy.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
Let the jobs begin

spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 12 hrs ago
The Party of Troglodytes, aka Republicans, snuck in a banking deregulation bill while the nation was tuned in to the Comey hearing. Rolling back oversight in a way that could dramatically exacerbate and set the stage of another financial crisis. Not a single Democrat voted for it. Of course the Senate has to prove the stupidity yet.

Ruthless One Percent

Beverly, MA

#4 12 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Let the jobs begin
You mean for bankruptcy lawyers and foreclosure repo monsters?

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#5 11 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
The Party of Troglodytes, aka Republicans, snuck in a banking deregulation bill while the nation was tuned in to the Comey hearing. Rolling back oversight in a way that could dramatically exacerbate and set the stage of another financial crisis. Not a single Democrat voted for it. Of course the Senate has to prove the stupidity yet.
You're Absolutely Correct! The TEApublicans in the U.S. House of Representatives SHOVED US OFF the Side of the Same FINANCIAL Cliff, that Bush and Cheney did, which ALMOST TOOK US INTO THE SECOND, "GREAT DEPRESSION"...and that Obama spent 8 years pulling us back from the Edge of the Precipice!

Plus, the sneaky Basta*ds did it, DELIBERATELY...like the other Poster said...when they KNEW EVERYBODY would be watching Comey testifying before the Senate Oversight Cmte.!

Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, and Bytch McConnell are PURE EVIL, incarnate, AND they are determined to COMPLETELY DESTROY THIS NATION, and EVERYBODY IN IT, EXCEPT FOR THE WEALTHIEST!

THEY ARE AMERICA'S - VERSION OF PUTIN AND ISIS, COMBINED...PURE EVIL , RIGHT HERE ON EARTH!!!

To be precise, Paul Ryan, and the TEApublicans, in the U.S. House of Representatives, REMOVED ALL BANKING REGULATIONS, THAT PROTECTED THEIR CUSTOMERS, AND THEIR MONEY, IN THE BANKS!

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#6 11 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Let the jobs begin
ROFL

Moron were at near full employment thanks to Barack Obama

There are 6 million openings for jobs across the United States that primarily go unfilled because no one has the qualifications, experience or education

There are 6.5 individuals who want jobs in America

If you're whining about finding a job that is an indication that you don't have the qualifications for the open jobs available or you actually have no intentions on working and rather leech from the federal support services system.

So it's BS that tax cuts for the wealthy are the vehicle to job growth. Barack Obama just proved that is Republican malarkey with record economic growth and job creation during his tenure as President of the United States

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#7 10 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
<quoted text>

You're Absolutely Correct! The TEApublicans in the U.S. House of Representatives SHOVED US OFF the Side of the Same FINANCIAL Cliff, that Bush and Cheney did, which ALMOST TOOK US INTO THE SECOND, "GREAT DEPRESSION"...and that Obama spent 8 years pulling us back from the Edge of the Precipice!

Plus, the sneaky Basta*ds did it, DELIBERATELY...like the other Poster said...when they KNEW EVERYBODY would be watching Comey testifying before the Senate Oversight Cmte.!

Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, and Bytch McConnell are PURE EVIL, incarnate, AND they are determined to COMPLETELY DESTROY THIS NATION, and EVERYBODY IN IT, EXCEPT FOR THE WEALTHIEST!

THEY ARE AMERICA'S - VERSION OF PUTIN AND ISIS, COMBINED...PURE EVIL , RIGHT HERE ON EARTH!!!

To be precise, Paul Ryan, and the TEApublicans, in the U.S. House of Representatives, REMOVED ALL BANKING REGULATIONS, THAT PROTECTED THEIR CUSTOMERS, AND THEIR MONEY, IN THE BANKS!
If the Democrats have any spine they'll block every attempt in the Senate to roll back financial reform and consumer protections.

Make Republicans go nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster as democrats should have during the Barack Obama presidency.

Bill Dunning

Oolitic, IN

#8 2 hrs ago
The definition of insanity:'doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results'.

Too big to fail prediction from 1999:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2RzRv8yQXQ
Whatever

Beverly, MA

#9 1 hr ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

If the Democrats have any spine they'll block every attempt in the Senate to roll back financial reform and consumer protections.

Make Republicans go nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster as democrats should have during the Barack Obama presidency.
Bernie Sanders is the only one who seems to have a spine and you see how well that worked.

We are SCREWED,

Time to admit our nation took a wrong turn before the Revolution.

I never thought I'd ever think or say this, but maybe this experiment is a dismal failure.

There is no such thing as Democracy and Rule of Law.

Just stinky, slimy MONEY.

That is what motivated the Trump Supporters. They wanted to get rich and win.

Just like folks who play the lottery every single day, they are waiting and waiting, just sure that today is the day.

Get ready for 8 years of this crap or worse.

SIGH
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Location hidden
#10 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
The Party of Troglodytes, aka Republicans, snuck in a banking deregulation bill while the nation was tuned in to the Comey hearing. Rolling back oversight in a way that could dramatically exacerbate and set the stage of another financial crisis. Not a single Democrat voted for it. Of course the Senate has to prove the stupidity yet.
Yes, now we can grow again and have jobs for America, not foreign countries like Obama did. Hint, it's one of the many reasons you lost.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Location hidden
#11 1 hr ago
Ruthless One Percent wrote:
<quoted text>

You mean for bankruptcy lawyers and foreclosure repo monsters?
If you believe that you are a snowflake.......here's your sign.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Location hidden
#12 1 hr ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

ROFL

Moron were at near full employment thanks to Barack Obama

There are 6 million openings for jobs across the United States that primarily go unfilled because no one has the qualifications, experience or education

There are 6.5 individuals who want jobs in America

If you're whining about finding a job that is an indication that you don't have the qualifications for the open jobs available or you actually have no intentions on working and rather leech from the federal support services system.

So it's BS that tax cuts for the wealthy are the vehicle to job growth. Barack Obama just proved that is Republican malarkey with record economic growth and job creation during his tenure as President of the United States
More lies from the paid troll.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Location hidden
#13 1 hr ago
Bill Dunning wrote:
The definition of insanity:'doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results'.

Too big to fail prediction from 1999:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =y2RzRv8yQXQXX
Yep, that's what the left's attempt at communism/socialism is.

Bill Dunning

Oolitic, IN

#14 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Yep, that's what the left's attempt at communism/socialism is.
You must be referring instead to the tax payer funded bailouts for Wall Street.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,452

Location hidden
#15 1 hr ago
Bill Dunning wrote:
<quoted text>

You must be referring instead to the tax payer funded bailouts for Wall Street.
No, I was explicit that it was the left's idiot attempt to make communism work when it has never worked in the history of the world. Socialism as well. Who is the leader of the free world, America. How did we become the greatest and wealthiest, Capitalism, not communism.

Bill Dunning

Oolitic, IN

#16 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>No, I was explicit that it was the left's idiot attempt to make communism work when it has never worked in the history of the world. Socialism as well. Who is the leader of the free world, America. How did we become the greatest and wealthiest, Capitalism, not communism.
You've veered way off topic again.

