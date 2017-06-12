There are on the Voice of America story from 7 hrs ago, titled House 'Covfefe' Bill Would Save Presidential Tweets. In it, Voice of America reports that:

A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named for President Donald Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act Monday.

