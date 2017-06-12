House 'Covfefe' Bill Would Save Presidential Tweets
There are 6 comments on the Voice of America story from 7 hrs ago, titled House 'Covfefe' Bill Would Save Presidential Tweets. In it, Voice of America reports that:
A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named for President Donald Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act Monday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
By all means.
Obama Promised Healthcare Premiums Would Fall $2,500 Per Family ...
www.zerohedge.com/.../obama-promised-healthca... ...
Sep 25, 2015 - Employer-based health insurance premiums climbed 4.2% this year for ...“We will start,” Obama said back in 2008,“by reducing premiums by as ...“we will work to lower your premiums by up to $2,500 per family.”... If they hadn't passed OCare, then premiums would have went up $10,000 or $10,000,000.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Congressional foolishness at its finest
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Trump and Repubs promise no healthcare for 22 million ------sad----so sad
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,637
Location hidden
|
#4 5 hrs ago
With Obamascam collapsing and some states have 116% increase in premiums, and others losing all their insurance companies, how many do you think Obamascam will leave hanging with no insurance and little choice what to do. All because a clown President wanted to socialism medicine and turn it into single payer to control the people with death panels.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,336
The Left Coast
|
#5 31 min ago
This definitely calls for an investigation.
|
#6 18 min ago
Like Obama's halting of investigations into terrorist funding to please the Iranians.
Clearly obstruction of justice and treason.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|TomInElPaso
|26,045
|U.S. reps respond to anti-Sharia law marches in...
|2 min
|Frogface Kate
|57
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,543,604
|Gingrich: Congress 'should abolish' special cou...
|3 min
|SirPrize
|4
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|4 min
|07 Mustang
|4,575
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|8 min
|Redefined
|40
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|15 min
|Frogface Kate
|96
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|27 min
|CodeTalker
|272,707
|Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te...
|37 min
|CodeTalker
|68
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|1 hr
|Sandra
|91
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC