House 'Covfefe' Bill Would Save Presi...

House 'Covfefe' Bill Would Save Presidential Tweets

There are 6 comments on the Voice of America story from 7 hrs ago, titled House 'Covfefe' Bill Would Save Presidential Tweets. In it, Voice of America reports that:

A Democratic congressman from Illinois has introduced a bill named for President Donald Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet with the goal of ensuring presidential social media posts are archived. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley introduced the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement or COVFEFE act Monday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,637

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
By all means.

Obama Promised Healthcare Premiums Would Fall $2,500 Per Family ...

www.zerohedge.com/.../obama-promised-healthca... ...
Sep 25, 2015 - Employer-based health insurance premiums climbed 4.2% this year for ...“We will start,” Obama said back in 2008,“by reducing premiums by as ...“we will work to lower your premiums by up to $2,500 per family.”... If they hadn't passed OCare, then premiums would have went up $10,000 or $10,000,000.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 5 hrs ago
Congressional foolishness at its finest

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump- I expect suction

Batavia, OH

#3 5 hrs ago
Trump and Repubs promise no healthcare for 22 million ------sad----so sad

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,637

Location hidden
#4 5 hrs ago
Trump- I expect suction wrote:
Trump and Repubs promise no healthcare for 22 million ------sad----so sad
With Obamascam collapsing and some states have 116% increase in premiums, and others losing all their insurance companies, how many do you think Obamascam will leave hanging with no insurance and little choice what to do. All because a clown President wanted to socialism medicine and turn it into single payer to control the people with death panels.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,336

The Left Coast

#5 31 min ago
This definitely calls for an investigation.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 18 min ago
RustyS wrote:
This definitely calls for an investigation.
Like Obama's halting of investigations into terrorist funding to please the Iranians.

Clearly obstruction of justice and treason.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 min TomInElPaso 26,045
News U.S. reps respond to anti-Sharia law marches in... 2 min Frogface Kate 57
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,543,604
News Gingrich: Congress 'should abolish' special cou... 3 min SirPrize 4
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min 07 Mustang 4,575
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 8 min Redefined 40
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 15 min Frogface Kate 96
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 27 min CodeTalker 272,707
News Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te... 37 min CodeTalker 68
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 1 hr Sandra 91
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC