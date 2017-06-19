High court won't hear appeal over dan...

High court won't hear appeal over dancing baby video

The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal in a long-running copyright dispute over a YouTube video that shows a baby dancing to Prince's song, "Let's Go Crazy." The justices on Monday left in place a lower court ruling that cleared the way for a trial in a lawsuit filed by the baby's mother against Universal Music.

