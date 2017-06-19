Gunman who shot US politician Steve S...

Gunman who shot US politician Steve Scalise acted alone, says FBI

Gunman who shot US politician Steve Scalise acted alone, says FBI

A gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top US Republican politician and four other people on a baseball field in northern Virginia, the FBI has said. James T Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism, said Tim Slater, the special agent in charge of the Washington FBI office.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 7 hrs ago
Sure he did. And he paid for his arsenal all by himself. Yep.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,953

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Sure he did. And he paid for his arsenal all by himself. Yep.
It is somewhat curious that he left home two months earlier, did not work but was able to eat and carry expenses . I am curious why his wife did not send out a missing persons report.

1

1

