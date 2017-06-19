Gunman who shot US politician Steve Scalise acted alone, says FBI
There are 2 comments on the Bridgwater Mercury story from 7 hrs ago, titled Gunman who shot US politician Steve Scalise acted alone, says FBI.
A gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top US Republican politician and four other people on a baseball field in northern Virginia, the FBI has said. James T Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism, said Tim Slater, the special agent in charge of the Washington FBI office.
#1 7 hrs ago
Sure he did. And he paid for his arsenal all by himself. Yep.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,953
Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
It is somewhat curious that he left home two months earlier, did not work but was able to eat and carry expenses . I am curious why his wife did not send out a missing persons report.
