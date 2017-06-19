There are on the Bridgwater Mercury story from 7 hrs ago, titled Gunman who shot US politician Steve Scalise acted alone, says FBI. In it, Bridgwater Mercury reports that:

A gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top US Republican politician and four other people on a baseball field in northern Virginia, the FBI has said. James T Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism, said Tim Slater, the special agent in charge of the Washington FBI office.

