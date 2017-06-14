Gunman who shot top GOP congressman h...

Gunman who shot top GOP congressman had history of arrests

There are 22 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gunman who shot top GOP congressman had history of arrests. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:

James Hodgkinson of Belleville protested outside of the United States Post Office, in April 2012, in Downtown Belleville, Ill. A government official said the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified Hodgkinson.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 17 hrs ago
This is just one demented Democrat that should never have a gun.

Blue Crosse

Bloomington, IL

#2 17 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
This is just one demented Democrat that should never have a gun.
In total agreement. And there are just as many demented Republicans that should never have a gun. So now, what can or will Congress do? There is but on answer and it starts with the letter "N"... Talk, talk, talk, and do "N"....

Darly314

Glen Saint Mary, FL

#3 17 hrs ago
Blue Crosse wrote:
<quoted text>

In total agreement. And there are just as many demented Republicans that should never have a gun. So now, what can or will Congress do? There is but on answer and it starts with the letter "N"... Talk, talk, talk, and do "N"....
I second that; the demented, with or without political beliefs, do not need firearms.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,339

The Left Coast

#4 16 hrs ago
Those who advocated violence, like Ashley Judd, Madonna and the democratic leadership of the 'resistance movement' found a loyal follower in James Hodgkinson

Retired SOF

“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”

Since: May 11

10,225

Location hidden
#5 15 hrs ago
Blue Crosse wrote:
<quoted text>

In total agreement. And there are just as many demented Republicans that should never have a gun. So now, what can or will Congress do? There is but on answer and it starts with the letter "N"... Talk, talk, talk, and do "N"....
You crazy left wing b*stards! Everything the left accuses the right of doing ,the LEFT HAS DONE! Now you have included attempted mass murder. Does your hate run that deep? Are you that mad about the election? What is next in your playbook?

FireyFellow44

United States

#6 15 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
This is just one demented Democrat that should never have a gun.
Sorry one third brother we got your back still.. Those low lifes are trying to back stab you now.

your good intentions though..
cadillac dreams

Richmond, KY

#7 15 hrs ago
Retired SOF wrote:
<quoted text>You crazy left wing b*stards! Everything the left accuses the right of doing ,the LEFT HAS DONE! Now you have included attempted mass murder. Does your hate run that deep? Are you that mad about the election? What is next in your playbook?
Relax, it would take several more liberals shooting people to add up to half of what the right wing extremists totals are... Over the past 10 years (2007-2016), domestic extremists of all kinds have killed at least 372 people in the United States. Of those deaths, approximately 74% were at the hands of right-wing extremists, about 24% of the victims were killed by domestic Islamic extremists, and the remainder were killed by left-wing extremists.(1%) https://www.adl.org/education/resources/repor...

davy

Colby, KS

#8 15 hrs ago
cadillac dreams wrote:
<quoted text>
Relax, it would take several more liberals shooting people to add up to half of what the right wing extremists totals are... Over the past 10 years (2007-2016), domestic extremists of all kinds have killed at least 372 people in the United States. Of those deaths, approximately 74% were at the hands of right-wing extremists, about 24% of the victims were killed by domestic Islamic extremists, and the remainder were killed by left-wing extremists.(1%) https://www.adl.org/education/resources/repor...
total BS,but if it makes you feel better snowflake keep believing that

Retired SOF

“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”

Since: May 11

10,225

Location hidden
#9 15 hrs ago
cadillac dreams wrote:
<quoted text>
Relax, it would take several more liberals shooting people to add up to half of what the right wing extremists totals are... Over the past 10 years (2007-2016), domestic extremists of all kinds have killed at least 372 people in the United States. Of those deaths, approximately 74% were at the hands of right-wing extremists, about 24% of the victims were killed by domestic Islamic extremists, and the remainder were killed by left-wing extremists.(1%) https://www.adl.org/education/resources/repor...
Did you read your entire link before you posted it?

From you link:

Were it not for the Orlando shootings, 2016 might have been considered a “mild” year for extremist-related deaths.

In July 2016, Micah Xavier Johnson, who had ties to black nationalist groups such as the New Black Panther Party, killed five police officers (and injured nine others) in Dallas, Texas, in an ambush attack aimed at police maintaining public order at a Black Lives Matter protest. That same month, Gavin Eugene Long ambushed and shot six police officers, three of them fatally, in Baton Rouge. Long was an adherent of black nationalism

The year 2016 was unusual in that right-wing extremists did not dominate the murder statistics

Anti-government extremists and white supremacists were responsible for only a minority of extremist related deaths in 2016

These low figures also occurred during a year in which non-violent right-wing extremist activity was high

Male Anger

Beverly, MA

#10 12 hrs ago
Mass shootings are basically a guy thing.

Political affiliation is not relevant.

It's time for men to take a stand against violence.

Women can march for a better more peaceful world, but if men are not on board with it, this kind of horror will not stop.

R Rollo

New York, NY

#11 12 hrs ago
Send him over to Godin and I would have smashed his face in

politicians are losers

Batavia, OH

#12 12 hrs ago
Blue Crosse wrote:
<quoted text>

In total agreement. And there are just as many demented Republicans that should never have a gun. So now, what can or will Congress do? There is but on answer and it starts with the letter "N"... Talk, talk, talk, and do "N"....
How many republicans killed or wounded will it take for some common-sense gun control?? Answer-- a lot more than we have.

Busta nuts

United States

#13 11 hrs ago
politicians are losers wrote:
<quoted text>How many republicans killed or wounded will it take for some common-sense gun control?? Answer-- a lot more than we have.
What exactly would you consider to be " COMMON-SENSE" gun control?

ShallWePray

Normal, IL

#14 11 hrs ago
Busta nuts wrote:
<quoted text>
What exactly would you consider to be " COMMON-SENSE" gun control?
COMMON-SENSE - respect for mankind. We are all children of one God. We need to understand that we are all on this earth to live with respect for each other. Shooting anyone tells me the gunman was sick. Most of the so called murderers end up dead. So if you don't like life, take your own. Life is short enough the way it is.

DR XXX

Battle Creek, MI

#15 11 hrs ago
The guy looks like he's related to Sean Penn.

USA Policy of Deception

Houston, TX

#16 10 hrs ago
cadillac dreams wrote:
<quoted text>
Relax, it would take several more liberals shooting people to add up to half of what the right wing extremists totals are... Over the past 10 years (2007-2016), domestic extremists of all kinds have killed at least 372 people in the United States. Of those deaths, approximately 74% were at the hands of right-wing extremists, about 24% of the victims were killed by domestic Islamic extremists, and the remainder were killed by left-wing extremists.(1%) https://www.adl.org/education/resources/repor...
Smells like made for main stream media democrat bu11shit to me.

What to wear today

Houston, TX

#17 10 hrs ago
Male Anger wrote:
Mass shootings are basically a guy thing.

Political affiliation is not relevant.

It's time for men to take a stand against violence.

Women can march for a better more peaceful world, but if men are not on board with it, this kind of horror will not stop.
Yeah right, women cannot even make up their mind about what they want. When you let a woman decide on something it takes forever for them to make decision on a choice. There must be a gene for indecision on the X chromosone.

C Kersey

Dallas, TX

#18 9 hrs ago
"The media are orchestrating a bloodless coup, but they're perfectly content to have their low-IQ shock troops pursue a bloody coup."
---Ann Coulter, 14 June 2017

Confeve

Madison, WI

#20 8 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
This is just one demented Democrat that should never have a gun.
Yet another overweight white American male with a legally purchased firearm.

How can we stop them from getting into the country?

ConfeveToo

Normal, IL

#21 1 hr ago
Confeve wrote:
<quoted text>

Yet another overweight white American male with a legally purchased firearm.

How can we stop them from getting into the country?
Just another reason for building the wall. Deport them with one way tickets to Mekico.

