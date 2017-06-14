There are on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gunman who shot top GOP congressman had history of arrests. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:

James Hodgkinson of Belleville protested outside of the United States Post Office, in April 2012, in Downtown Belleville, Ill. A government official said the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified Hodgkinson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.