Gunman who shot top GOP congressman had history of arrests

#1 17 hrs ago
This is just one demented Democrat that should never have a gun.
#2 17 hrs ago
In total agreement. And there are just as many demented Republicans that should never have a gun. So now, what can or will Congress do? There is but on answer and it starts with the letter "N"... Talk, talk, talk, and do "N"....
#3 17 hrs ago
I second that; the demented, with or without political beliefs, do not need firearms.
Since: Mar 09
11,339
The Left Coast
#4 16 hrs ago
Those who advocated violence, like Ashley Judd, Madonna and the democratic leadership of the 'resistance movement' found a loyal follower in James Hodgkinson
“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”
Since: May 11
10,225
Location hidden
#5 15 hrs ago
You crazy left wing b*stards! Everything the left accuses the right of doing ,the LEFT HAS DONE! Now you have included attempted mass murder. Does your hate run that deep? Are you that mad about the election? What is next in your playbook?
United States
#6 15 hrs ago
Sorry one third brother we got your back still.. Those low lifes are trying to back stab you now.
your good intentions though..
#7 15 hrs ago
Relax, it would take several more liberals shooting people to add up to half of what the right wing extremists totals are... Over the past 10 years (2007-2016), domestic extremists of all kinds have killed at least 372 people in the United States. Of those deaths, approximately 74% were at the hands of right-wing extremists, about 24% of the victims were killed by domestic Islamic extremists, and the remainder were killed by left-wing extremists.(1%) https://www.adl.org/education/resources/repor...
#8 15 hrs ago
total BS,but if it makes you feel better snowflake keep believing that
“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”
Since: May 11
10,225
Location hidden
#9 15 hrs ago
Did you read your entire link before you posted it?
From you link:
Were it not for the Orlando shootings, 2016 might have been considered a “mild” year for extremist-related deaths.
In July 2016, Micah Xavier Johnson, who had ties to black nationalist groups such as the New Black Panther Party, killed five police officers (and injured nine others) in Dallas, Texas, in an ambush attack aimed at police maintaining public order at a Black Lives Matter protest. That same month, Gavin Eugene Long ambushed and shot six police officers, three of them fatally, in Baton Rouge. Long was an adherent of black nationalism
The year 2016 was unusual in that right-wing extremists did not dominate the murder statistics
Anti-government extremists and white supremacists were responsible for only a minority of extremist related deaths in 2016
These low figures also occurred during a year in which non-violent right-wing extremist activity was high
#10 12 hrs ago
Mass shootings are basically a guy thing.
Political affiliation is not relevant.
It's time for men to take a stand against violence.
Women can march for a better more peaceful world, but if men are not on board with it, this kind of horror will not stop.
#11 12 hrs ago
Send him over to Godin and I would have smashed his face in
#12 12 hrs ago
How many republicans killed or wounded will it take for some common-sense gun control?? Answer-- a lot more than we have.
United States
|
#13 11 hrs ago
What exactly would you consider to be " COMMON-SENSE" gun control?
#14 11 hrs ago
COMMON-SENSE - respect for mankind. We are all children of one God. We need to understand that we are all on this earth to live with respect for each other. Shooting anyone tells me the gunman was sick. Most of the so called murderers end up dead. So if you don't like life, take your own. Life is short enough the way it is.
#15 11 hrs ago
The guy looks like he's related to Sean Penn.
#16 10 hrs ago
Smells like made for main stream media democrat bu11shit to me.
#17 10 hrs ago
Yeah right, women cannot even make up their mind about what they want. When you let a woman decide on something it takes forever for them to make decision on a choice. There must be a gene for indecision on the X chromosone.
#18 9 hrs ago
"The media are orchestrating a bloodless coup, but they're perfectly content to have their low-IQ shock troops pursue a bloody coup."
---Ann Coulter, 14 June 2017
#20 8 hrs ago
Yet another overweight white American male with a legally purchased firearm.
How can we stop them from getting into the country?
#21 1 hr ago
Just another reason for building the wall. Deport them with one way tickets to Mekico.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC