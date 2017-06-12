Gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice, House GOP leader shot
There are 7 comments on the Daily Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice, House GOP leader shot. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
What did Chuck Schumer and Pelosi know and when did they know it.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,747
#2 9 hrs ago
Russian hackers?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
#3 8 hrs ago
Authorities are going over anti Trump posting on line from the shooter.
United States
#4 8 hrs ago
Over 90% of violent and deranged criminals are democrats.
#5 8 hrs ago
Most democrats are vegetarian, yoga, crunchy granola, Birkenstock wearing, pot smoking snowflakes.
Whatever this nutcase is, he needs to be put away for good.
Using violence isn't going to be tolerated no matter the perpetrator"s political affiliation.
United States
#6 7 hrs ago
The crazed democrat asked if Republicans or Democrats were on the field according to Rep. DeSantis. The crazed democrat is also reported as a Bernie supporter.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,701
Location hidden
#7 7 hrs ago
Well, liberalism is a mental disorder. It has never worked and they haven't either.
