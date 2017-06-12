Gunman opens fire at congressional ba...

Gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice, House GOP leader shot

There are 7 comments on the Daily Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice, House GOP leader shot. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,701

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
What did Chuck Schumer and Pelosi know and when did they know it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,747

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 9 hrs ago
Russian hackers?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,701

Location hidden
#3 8 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Russian hackers?
Authorities are going over anti Trump posting on line from the shooter.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Go Trump

United States

#4 8 hrs ago
Over 90% of violent and deranged criminals are democrats.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Put Him Away

Beverly, MA

#5 8 hrs ago
Go Trump wrote:
Over 90% of violent and deranged criminals are democrats.
Most democrats are vegetarian, yoga, crunchy granola, Birkenstock wearing, pot smoking snowflakes.

Whatever this nutcase is, he needs to be put away for good.

Using violence isn't going to be tolerated no matter the perpetrator"s political affiliation.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Go Trump

United States

#6 7 hrs ago
The crazed democrat asked if Republicans or Democrats were on the field according to Rep. DeSantis. The crazed democrat is also reported as a Bernie supporter.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,701

Location hidden
#7 7 hrs ago
Go Trump wrote:
Over 90% of violent and deranged criminals are democrats.
Well, liberalism is a mental disorder. It has never worked and they haven't either.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,544,370
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 1 min yuck fou 142
News Trump Paris decision 1 min fingers mcgurke 491
News Bernie Sanders: America is 'drifting toward aut... 2 min fingers mcgurke 6
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 4 min fingers mcgurke 110
News Thoughts on that Shakespeare in the Park Contro... 4 min Truth 3
News Flynn invokes 5th Amendment, refuses to comply ... 7 min fingers mcgurke 169
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 59 min bad bob 272,804
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 3 hr okimar 306
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC