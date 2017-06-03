GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Congress returns
There are 5 comments on the 680News story from 18 hrs ago, titled GOP legislative agenda incomplete, lags as Congress returns. In it, 680News reports that:
President Donald Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have made it through nearly half their first year in power without a single major legislative achievement. If that's going to change, it will have to start soon, a reality that Republican lawmakers will confront when they return to the Capitol on Monday from a weeklong break.
#1
And so it is, the sadly dysfunctional republicans are going from obstructing to controlling everything to do-nothing. And as it goes with business as usual . . . it's the liberal's fault.
#2
A government that governs least governs best.
#3
Call your Senators and tell them you want them to employ the "nuclear option" on legislation, changing the bill passage to a simple majority vote and disallowing continued Democrat obstruction. We saw the Democrats do it for their unread Health Care bill. Democrats set the precedent. It's time to get the Senate to support the desires of the vast sections of the country supporting Trump's proposals. Call, or email your Senators. Some of them have dedicated message systems at their dot gov addresses.
#4
Translation:...Allow us to shove even more garbage down your throat, so that we can work even less, and can take more time off.
We have to go get our Instructions and our Pay-off money from the Fat-Cats, so we don't have time to worry about what's best for the Nation, or our Constituents.
Geez, we don't know what to do, anyway. We just do what the Wealthy People tell us to do. So, don't make our jobs any harder...make them EASIER, because WE'RE SPECIAL, and YOU'RE NO...,the Wealthy People TOLD US SO...right before they handed us our Envelope full of cash money.You Poor, Working, Little People don't matter! All you're good for is to pay the Bills, and to pay our Big Salaries, and all our Expenses. So, shut up and pay-up. We don't have time to listen to you, we have to listen to the Wealthy People, so they'll giving us those Big Envelopes full of cash money. You expect us to waste our limited, Valuable time listening to YOU? ROFLMAO! You better Grow A Bunch Of Money, Then!
"Listen to the Poor and Working People"? LMAO! That's the Funniest thing I've heard since I got elected! LOL!
MY TIME IS VALUABLE! If they expect me to listen to them, they better come up with a BUNCH OF MONEY! What do they think I am...A DEMOCRAT?
#5
I've figured out how to know the Truth about whatever Trump's REALLY doing, or, whatever he says...just take any and EVERYTHING Trump says he's doing, or anything he says, actually...and Reverse It!
Then, you'll come a LOT closer to knowing the truth, than you will, by taking ANYTHING he actually says, at face value!
TRY IT, and then, Check it out...and you'll see what I'm talking about!
