GOP congressional candidate doesn't support 'livable wage'
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from 5 hrs ago, titled GOP congressional candidate doesn't support 'livable wage'. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
Candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District race Republican Karen Handel, left, and Democrat Jon Ossoff prepare to debate Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Atlanta. The two meet in a June 20 special election.
#1 3 hrs ago
No one is ready to pay people what people who work makes while they sit around on their useless behinds. What is a livable wage. and why should the tax payer pay someone to do nothing? I am glad the Democrat wants to go along with this, and oh so glad the Republican does not. This is a losing issue for the Democrat. This issue alone will get the Republican elected in Georgia's 6th District. Where do these useless people think their salary will come from?
