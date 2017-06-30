Gianforte to plead guilty to assaulting reporter before his election to Congress
There are 3 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gianforte to plead guilty to assaulting reporter before his election to Congress.
U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month, a prosecutor said Friday. The Republican technology entrepreneur will enter his plea in court on Monday, when he is scheduled to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told The Associated Press.
#1 6 hrs ago
Both the Congressman and the reporter found that pursuing the issue would negatively influence their obligations to their jobs. However, using donated funds to pay off the Communist front organization, "Committee to Protect Journalists" promoting the Communist front organization "Guardian" is an irritating, submissive response to a reporter starting the problem.
#2 6 hrs ago
Stop be stupid , u overly uninformed about evuls, as there are other even more dangerous to world and to US those u forgot to add those are The NAZI, Zionist, Neocon, CFR/TLC., US MIC..
MWabhahahahaaa
United States
#3 6 hrs ago
Where I live, if someone touches us in an aggressive manner, we have the right to use whatever force we deem necessary to protect our person.
Love that "Castle law."
