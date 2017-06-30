There are on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gianforte to plead guilty to assaulting reporter before his election to Congress. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month, a prosecutor said Friday. The Republican technology entrepreneur will enter his plea in court on Monday, when he is scheduled to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told The Associated Press.

