Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy Congress race
The race between Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff
The race between Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff is se... . Jon Ossoff, Democratic candidate for Georgia's 6th congressional district talks to supporters during a stop at a campaign office in Chamblee, Ga., Monday, June 19, 2017.
#1 3 hrs ago
So far there has been 4 Special Elections, the Republicans won 3. Today there are 2 Special Elections, and the Republicans will likely take those 2 as well. If Georgia is a referendum on President Trump, and the Democrats lose, then what? Will they run for the hills with their tails between their legs?
