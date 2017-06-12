There are on the Campaignseries.co.uk story from 14 hrs ago, titled Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea captors - " father. In it, Campaignseries.co.uk reports that:

The father of an American college student released by North Korea and now in a coma in hospital has said his son was "terrorised and brutalised" by his captors. Speaking from his Ohio home, Fred Warmbier told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that his son Otto "is not in great shape right now".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.