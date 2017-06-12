Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea captors - " father
The father of an American college student released by North Korea and now in a coma in hospital has said his son was "terrorised and brutalised" by his captors. Speaking from his Ohio home, Fred Warmbier told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that his son Otto "is not in great shape right now".
United States
#1 15 hrs ago
While what happened to Otto Warmbier is tragic two questions come to m ind.
1. What in hell was he doing in North Korea?
2. Why was he so stupid as to try to steal state property?
As a parent, I sympathize with his family but sad to say, but he brought this on himself.
#2 12 hrs ago
Why was there no attempt to have him freed sooner??
#3 12 hrs ago
17- month detention with a 15-year prison term with hard labour?
#4 12 hrs ago
According to the Tweet in the article, there are several more US citizens being help in prison in North Korea. I was wondering why nothing is being done about those US citizens and I was also wondering if there might be any non-US citizen being held in US detentions who are not being 'let go'???
#5 12 hrs ago
Immigrants Are Being Held In Private Texas Prisons And Are Subject To 'Shocking Abuse'
The 13 facilities collectively house more than 25,000 immigrant prisoners at a cost to US taxpayers estimated at $1bn a year.
The majority of these inmates are sentenced criminal aliens who will be deported upon completion of their sentence.
http://www.businessinsider.com/immigrants-are...
#6 11 hrs ago
I don't know.. should the countries to which these immigrants belong to seek some form of humanitarian justice from the U.S?
#7 11 hrs ago
Dennis Rodman made it look too easy.
Clearly this kids parents underestimated his level of maturity and ability to follow some simple rules for anyone visiting a hostile country.
He didn't listen, which is typical for a hard headed teenage boy.
Sad that he paid such a high price for his silly antics which wouldn't have resulted in anything more than a scolding in the United States.
His story needs to be told to every kid in the United States so that they have all the information before considering a trip to this hell hole of a country.
#8 8 hrs ago
Hear we go again with chatter from some about the cruelty of North Korea, and the need to get others released. And as usual, American adventurers in dangerous countries, of which they were told to avoid, expect us to rescue them. And their families, who financed the jaunt to North Korea, cry about the State Department not securing the release of their "poorly raised" children, who seemingly received no appropriate parental advisement. Should we expend our efforts on them?
#9 7 hrs ago
Well, we could look at it as an opportunity to accomplish what seems to be impossible.
It is amazing that there are people in the State Department who are up for the challenge.
To me it is similar to trying to reason with a rabid animal. Never seen it work. Unfortunately as cute as a raccoon can be, if he is rabid, the only humane thing to do is put it out of its and our misery.
I really hope that one day, Kim Jong Un wakes up and realizes that what he and his family's legacy have done to his people is wrong and will set about making things right.
I think that is as likely to happen as pigs sprouting wings and taking flight.
“Truth___it's out there”
#10 7 hrs ago
Maybe this will spur Trump to take action against North Korea but don't hold your breathe.
#11 6 hrs ago
What are you suggesting? What kind of action?
#12 6 hrs ago
North Korea is about the size of the state of Mississippi. If they seriously attempted to blow up America, we would strike back instantly and sink them right into the ocean.
#13 6 hrs ago
Trump sent a whole naval fleet to the China sea for what?? Show?? So the ships are still there growing mold.
#14 6 hrs ago
Oh my yes. Let's nuke them over a kid that did not have the common sense to be accountable or enter a den of lunatics.
United States
|
#15 6 hrs ago
Navy ships at sea don't grow mold.
#16 43 min ago
..........
And what do have in mind that we should do? Nuke them and kill off their population, and South Korea in the process? North Korea is the size Mississippi. Are you suggesting we march in for hand to hand combat? Maybe you want to cut off their food imports and starve them all to death. Now where do you suggest we start? We're not holding our breath waiting for you.
#17 33 min ago
No matter what we do to North Korea, they're liable to use the ICBM's they claim to have. What would they have to lose if we attacked? They're crazy enough to do it. And if they do, there goes California (and Diane Feinstein).........Yawn
