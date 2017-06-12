Freed US student - brutalised' by Nor...

Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea captors - " father

There are 17 comments on the Campaignseries.co.uk story from 14 hrs ago, titled Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea captors - " father. In it, Campaignseries.co.uk reports that:

The father of an American college student released by North Korea and now in a coma in hospital has said his son was "terrorised and brutalised" by his captors. Speaking from his Ohio home, Fred Warmbier told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that his son Otto "is not in great shape right now".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Geezer

United States

#1 15 hrs ago
While what happened to Otto Warmbier is tragic two questions come to m ind.
1. What in hell was he doing in North Korea?
2. Why was he so stupid as to try to steal state property?
As a parent, I sympathize with his family but sad to say, but he brought this on himself.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

4,526

Location hidden
#2 12 hrs ago
Why was there no attempt to have him freed sooner??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

4,526

Location hidden
#3 12 hrs ago
17- month detention with a 15-year prison term with hard labour?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

4,526

Location hidden
#4 12 hrs ago
According to the Tweet in the article, there are several more US citizens being help in prison in North Korea. I was wondering why nothing is being done about those US citizens and I was also wondering if there might be any non-US citizen being held in US detentions who are not being 'let go'???

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

4,526

Location hidden
#5 12 hrs ago
Immigrants Are Being Held In Private Texas Prisons And Are Subject To 'Shocking Abuse'

The 13 facilities collectively house more than 25,000 immigrant prisoners at a cost to US taxpayers estimated at $1bn a year.

The majority of these inmates are sentenced criminal aliens who will be deported upon completion of their sentence.

http://www.businessinsider.com/immigrants-are...

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

4,526

Location hidden
#6 11 hrs ago
misbehaved wrote:
Immigrants Are Being Held In Private Texas Prisons And Are Subject To 'Shocking Abuse'

The 13 facilities collectively house more than 25,000 immigrant prisoners at a cost to US taxpayers estimated at $1bn a year.

The majority of these inmates are sentenced criminal aliens who will be deported upon completion of their sentence.

http://www.businessinsider.com/immigrants-are...
I don't know.. should the countries to which these immigrants belong to seek some form of humanitarian justice from the U.S?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Silly Child Pays Price

Beverly, MA

#7 11 hrs ago
Geezer wrote:
While what happened to Otto Warmbier is tragic two questions come to m ind.
1. What in hell was he doing in North Korea?
2. Why was he so stupid as to try to steal state property?
As a parent, I sympathize with his family but sad to say, but he brought this on himself.
Dennis Rodman made it look too easy.

Clearly this kids parents underestimated his level of maturity and ability to follow some simple rules for anyone visiting a hostile country.

He didn't listen, which is typical for a hard headed teenage boy.

Sad that he paid such a high price for his silly antics which wouldn't have resulted in anything more than a scolding in the United States.

His story needs to be told to every kid in the United States so that they have all the information before considering a trip to this hell hole of a country.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#8 8 hrs ago
Hear we go again with chatter from some about the cruelty of North Korea, and the need to get others released. And as usual, American adventurers in dangerous countries, of which they were told to avoid, expect us to rescue them. And their families, who financed the jaunt to North Korea, cry about the State Department not securing the release of their "poorly raised" children, who seemingly received no appropriate parental advisement. Should we expend our efforts on them?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Flying Bacon

Beverly, MA

#9 7 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Hear we go again with chatter from some about the cruelty of North Korea, and the need to get others released. And as usual, American adventurers in dangerous countries, of which they were told to avoid, expect us to rescue them. And their families, who financed the jaunt to North Korea, cry about the State Department not securing the release of their "poorly raised" children, who seemingly received no appropriate parental advisement. Should we expend our efforts on them?
Well, we could look at it as an opportunity to accomplish what seems to be impossible.

It is amazing that there are people in the State Department who are up for the challenge.

To me it is similar to trying to reason with a rabid animal. Never seen it work. Unfortunately as cute as a raccoon can be, if he is rabid, the only humane thing to do is put it out of its and our misery.

I really hope that one day, Kim Jong Un wakes up and realizes that what he and his family's legacy have done to his people is wrong and will set about making things right.

I think that is as likely to happen as pigs sprouting wings and taking flight.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

iamcuriousnow

“Truth___it's out there”

Since: Mar 11

17,195

Columbus Ohio

#10 7 hrs ago
Maybe this will spur Trump to take action against North Korea but don't hold your breathe.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Flying Bacon

Beverly, MA

#11 6 hrs ago
iamcuriousnow wrote:
Maybe this will spur Trump to take action against North Korea but don't hold your breathe.
What are you suggesting? What kind of action?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
size does matter

Jacksonville, AR

#12 6 hrs ago
North Korea is about the size of the state of Mississippi. If they seriously attempted to blow up America, we would strike back instantly and sink them right into the ocean.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

iamcuriousnow

“Truth___it's out there”

Since: Mar 11

17,195

Columbus Ohio

#13 6 hrs ago
Flying Bacon wrote:
<quoted text>

What are you suggesting? What kind of action?
Trump sent a whole naval fleet to the China sea for what?? Show?? So the ships are still there growing mold.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,757

Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
iamcuriousnow wrote:
Maybe this will spur Trump to take action against North Korea but don't hold your breathe.
Oh my yes. Let's nuke them over a kid that did not have the common sense to be accountable or enter a den of lunatics.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Geezer

United States

#15 6 hrs ago
iamcuriousnow wrote:
<quoted text>
Trump sent a whole naval fleet to the China sea for what?? Show?? So the ships are still there growing mold.
Navy ships at sea don't grow mold.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#16 43 min ago
iamcuriousnow wrote:
Maybe this will spur Trump to take action against North Korea but don't hold your breathe.
..........
And what do have in mind that we should do? Nuke them and kill off their population, and South Korea in the process? North Korea is the size Mississippi. Are you suggesting we march in for hand to hand combat? Maybe you want to cut off their food imports and starve them all to death. Now where do you suggest we start? We're not holding our breath waiting for you.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#17 33 min ago
No matter what we do to North Korea, they're liable to use the ICBM's they claim to have. What would they have to lose if we attacked? They're crazy enough to do it. And if they do, there goes California (and Diane Feinstein).........Yawn
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min Rose_NoHo 6,652
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 1 min Retribution 258
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,544,756
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min russianrepukes 272,937
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 min North Country 314,510
News The Sessions hearing shows who's really colludi... 2 min Putins Glock Holster 4
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min Drumpf Disaster 4,847
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Coffee Party 241,397
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC