Former VP Biden urges need to deal wi...

Former VP Biden urges need to deal with global warming

There are 11 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled Former VP Biden urges need to deal with global warming. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden stressed the need Wednesday to address global warming, despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, and voiced confidence that the U.S. can overcome its current introspective phase. Biden said that it is "overwhelmingly" in the interest of future generations to deal with climate change, "notwithstanding what some folks in this administration may think."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,382

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Why not, Gore after his stint is now worth two hundred to three hundred million for milking the hoax of Man Made Climate Change pay for his fraud on America's weak minded. If America did everything ask of it in the Paris Accord, it would change the temperature by .0002 of one degree by 2070 says their computer model. Trump just prefers adding American Jobs instead of to China and India.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#2 9 hrs ago
There are enough American voters that believe Global Warming is a hoax to reelect Donald Trump in 2020. The Democrats have chosen the wrong political issue. Again.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mothra

Glendale, AZ

#3 8 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Why not, Gore after his stint is now worth two hundred to three hundred million for milking the hoax of Man Made Climate Change pay for his fraud on America's weak minded. If America did everything ask of it in the Paris Accord, it would change the temperature by .0002 of one degree by 2070 says their computer model. Trump just prefers adding American Jobs instead of to China and India.
Why not? Most warmists TALK big on the 'science' but ACT small as to what they personally do to curtail their own carbon emissions.

'Rules for thee, not for me.'

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#4 8 hrs ago
President Trump just dealt with Global Warming.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,903

Atlanta, GA

#5 7 hrs ago
Joe Biden still driving his gas hog V-8 corvette? look at the pollution spewing out of that, plus the huge amount of fuel it consumes.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,714

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 5 hrs ago
Maybe Joe can convince the liberal elite to stop taking private jets and riding in limos before telling the rest of us what we should do.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
America Abdicates

Coquitlam, Canada

#7 5 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
President Trump just dealt with Global Warming.
Yes, just like Nicaragua and Syria, the Trump administration is either too chaotic to care or too incompetent to deal with it.

Those are the only two nations on TrumpAmerica's side in this. Your new peers.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#8 5 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
Joe Biden still driving his gas hog V-8 corvette? look at the pollution spewing out of that, plus the huge amount of fuel it consumes.
A 66 with a 427? Woo hoo.

No the special people can pollute, it is the common human slug that is the problem. If you do not know what a human slug is, ask an enlightened liberal, of your choice of course.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
America Abdicates

Coquitlam, Canada

#9 4 hrs ago
Sad how these Alt-Right types whine when they are proven wrong.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,675

Goodby Hillary

#10 4 hrs ago
America Abdicates wrote:
Sad how these Alt-Right types whine when they are proven wrong.
Stick to CANADIAN issues..... AMERICAN issues are NOT yours. Nosey foreign SOBs like you a major pain in America's ass......
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
America Abdicates

Coquitlam, Canada

#11 3 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>Stick to CANADIAN issues..... AMERICAN issues are NOT yours. Nosey foreign SOBs like you a major pain in America's ass......
Don't have a fit, it's obvious what the problem is: "global" warming is just too complicated a term for you to understand.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,540,930
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 1 min fingers mcgurke 18
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Squidy 272,017
News Alec Baldwin defends Griffin: 'F--k them all' 3 min fingers mcgurke 52
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 3 min spud 130
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 4 min Real Climate Science 601
News Media groups will call on Congress to investiga... 8 min fingers mcgurke 21
News It's time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters w... 39 min slick willie expl... 141
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 57 min Buster Steinbeizer 241,300
News Kathy Griffin 4 hr Ronald 402
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC