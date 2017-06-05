There are on the Powhatan Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled Former VP Biden urges need to deal with global warming. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden stressed the need Wednesday to address global warming, despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, and voiced confidence that the U.S. can overcome its current introspective phase. Biden said that it is "overwhelmingly" in the interest of future generations to deal with climate change, "notwithstanding what some folks in this administration may think."

