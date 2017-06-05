Former VP Biden urges need to deal with global warming
There are 11 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled Former VP Biden urges need to deal with global warming. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden stressed the need Wednesday to address global warming, despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, and voiced confidence that the U.S. can overcome its current introspective phase. Biden said that it is "overwhelmingly" in the interest of future generations to deal with climate change, "notwithstanding what some folks in this administration may think."
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,382
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Why not, Gore after his stint is now worth two hundred to three hundred million for milking the hoax of Man Made Climate Change pay for his fraud on America's weak minded. If America did everything ask of it in the Paris Accord, it would change the temperature by .0002 of one degree by 2070 says their computer model. Trump just prefers adding American Jobs instead of to China and India.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
There are enough American voters that believe Global Warming is a hoax to reelect Donald Trump in 2020. The Democrats have chosen the wrong political issue. Again.
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Why not? Most warmists TALK big on the 'science' but ACT small as to what they personally do to curtail their own carbon emissions.
'Rules for thee, not for me.'
|
#4 8 hrs ago
President Trump just dealt with Global Warming.
|
Since: Oct 08
26,903
|
#5 7 hrs ago
Joe Biden still driving his gas hog V-8 corvette? look at the pollution spewing out of that, plus the huge amount of fuel it consumes.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,714
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Maybe Joe can convince the liberal elite to stop taking private jets and riding in limos before telling the rest of us what we should do.
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Yes, just like Nicaragua and Syria, the Trump administration is either too chaotic to care or too incompetent to deal with it.
Those are the only two nations on TrumpAmerica's side in this. Your new peers.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
A 66 with a 427? Woo hoo.
No the special people can pollute, it is the common human slug that is the problem. If you do not know what a human slug is, ask an enlightened liberal, of your choice of course.
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#9 4 hrs ago
Sad how these Alt-Right types whine when they are proven wrong.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,675
Goodby Hillary
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Stick to CANADIAN issues..... AMERICAN issues are NOT yours. Nosey foreign SOBs like you a major pain in America's ass......
|
Coquitlam, Canada
|
#11 3 hrs ago
Don't have a fit, it's obvious what the problem is: "global" warming is just too complicated a term for you to understand.
|
|
|
