Fired FBI Director Comey faces Senate and rebuts Trump
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
#2 6 hrs ago
Clearly, former FBI Chief Comey is not independent but is under the Attorney General Sessions who is under president Trump. FBI cannot use false blames with zero crimes done by the Trump campaign for endless shadow investigation aiming at undermining the Trump administration capability to perform its job for the American people. The idea that Comey can keep investigation during more than a year without proving any crime done whatsoever only to sabotage president Trump as ordered by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats who would rather take America down and strengthen ISIS Caliphate and the Iranian nuke regime. Comey acted as kindergarten boy who supposed to summarize a meeting with anybody including the President without justifying it with possible lies of the President which is offensive attack on America. James Comey is causing major damage to US economy and stock market but he will fail big time and his partisan corruption and dysfunction will be remembered for generations to come. James Comey's efforts to incite and push for a violent coup and civil war in America together with the Democratic Party America haters, Israel haters, anti-Semitic and the Jihadist sympathizers liberal Democrats will fail and he will be defeated by president trump and the American people. Undoubtedly, James Comey was the most untrusted and traitorous FBI chief who was used by the Democratic Party during more than a year to undermine Donald Trump election campaign and presidency using a made up Dossier by a British agent that Comey was seeking to employ as an FBI agent which aimed at using Russian prostitutes from M0zcow to topple Trump Presidency. The conspiracy of Hillary Clinton and James Comey against Trump used Deep State agents within the US Intelligence to leak top secrets about Russian efforts to interfere in the elections of 2016 which Hillary falsely blames with the Democratic Party for her defeat to Donald Trump. James Comey was soft on Hillary Clinton crimes against the American people including using top secrets in a private secret server of Hillary since 2009. James Comey was soft on the Jihadist terrorists of ISIS that he was ‘following’ but was not able to stop their murderous attacks on Americans. James Comey as FBI Chief was the most disloyal to the constitution and the rule of law in US history when he used a fake investigation of no crime to put Trump under a cloud of suspicion and false blames which prevented President Trump from performing his job as president that he was elected by the American people to do his best. Comey was part of the Deep State leaking to the liberal media of Hillary Clinton and George Soros and using the America hating media led by the NY Times and CNN to lead a coup and violent revolution including civil war in America. Comey is a traitor who caused huge damge to the American constitution and the rule of law and pushing for anarchy as ordered by Hillary Clinton who paid Comey 6 million dollars as first payment in 2013 from the Clinton Foundation of ‘Pay for Play’ for his services for covering-up her crimes against America, covering up the crimes of the Clinton foundation and for Deep State coup by the corrupt Democratic traitorous party against President Trump. Comey is a disgrace and so is Hillary Clinton who used him against America.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#3 6 hrs ago
Comey, blah blah blah yada yada yada and I can't tell you why I did not prosecute Hillary for her crimes. Well I did reread the file on Vince Foster.
