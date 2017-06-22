FILE - Texas Capitol

FILE - Texas Capitol

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

California's attorney general blocked state-funded travel to Texas and three other states on Thursday in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year. Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted.

Chicago, IL

