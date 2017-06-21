FBI: Gunman acted alone in shooting of Congressman
There are 1 comment on the Amarillo.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled FBI: Gunman acted alone in shooting of Congressman.
A gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field, the FBI said Wednesday. Tim Slater, the special agent in charge of the Washington FBI office, also said during a news conference that James T. Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism.
#1 7 hrs ago
Of course he acted alone. Right. I believe Comey's FBI.
