Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides
Farm groups and some members of Congress from farm states are decrying proposed cuts to crop insurance and other safety net programs for farmers included in President Donald Trump's budget. The proposed cuts come even as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income, and could particularly affect farm states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska that helped Trump win the November election.
#1 6 hrs ago
They got what they wanted...
#2 6 hrs ago
Now maybe Farmers here in the Midwest will resume growing real food instead of that phony, government propped up, GMO, roundup laced, Ethanol Corn. More fake, unviable, unsustainable, subsidized, "Green Technologies" that have created havoc with the Midwestern environment and Ground and River Water. Big Agra and Big Pharma (among other Corporate Interests) had Hillary and Obama in their back pocket. Not so with the TrumpMeister.
#3 24 min ago
Nope, they will sell it to Big Agra.
I am betting these farmers voted for Trump thinking he was going to make life better for them.
Guess they will not be the last of the disappointed Trump fans.
#4 11 min ago
I am betting we have subsidized these people long enough. Time to take care of themselves. They didn't vote for President Trump. People looking for a free ride are Democrats.
