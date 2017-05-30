Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agri...

Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides

There are 4 comments on the The Daily Courier story from 8 hrs ago, titled Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides. In it, The Daily Courier reports that:

Farm groups and some members of Congress from farm states are decrying proposed cuts to crop insurance and other safety net programs for farmers included in President Donald Trump's budget. The proposed cuts come even as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income, and could particularly affect farm states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska that helped Trump win the November election.

Earl

Paris, TX

#1 6 hrs ago
They got what they wanted...

RIP

Omaha, NE

#2 6 hrs ago
Now maybe Farmers here in the Midwest will resume growing real food instead of that phony, government propped up, GMO, roundup laced, Ethanol Corn. More fake, unviable, unsustainable, subsidized, "Green Technologies" that have created havoc with the Midwestern environment and Ground and River Water. Big Agra and Big Pharma (among other Corporate Interests) had Hillary and Obama in their back pocket. Not so with the TrumpMeister.

Bait and Switch

Beverly, MA

#3 24 min ago
RIP wrote:
Now maybe Farmers here in the Midwest will resume growing real food instead of that phony, government propped up, GMO, roundup laced, Ethanol Corn. More fake, unviable, unsustainable, subsidized, "Green Technologies" that have created havoc with the Midwestern environment and Ground and River Water. Big Agra and Big Pharma (among other Corporate Interests) had Hillary and Obama in their back pocket. Not so with the TrumpMeister.
Nope, they will sell it to Big Agra.

I am betting these farmers voted for Trump thinking he was going to make life better for them.

Guess they will not be the last of the disappointed Trump fans.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#4 11 min ago
I am betting we have subsidized these people long enough. Time to take care of themselves. They didn't vote for President Trump. People looking for a free ride are Democrats.
