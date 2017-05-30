There are on the The Daily Courier story from 8 hrs ago, titled Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides. In it, The Daily Courier reports that:

Farm groups and some members of Congress from farm states are decrying proposed cuts to crop insurance and other safety net programs for farmers included in President Donald Trump's budget. The proposed cuts come even as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income, and could particularly affect farm states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska that helped Trump win the November election.

