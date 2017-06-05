Fact check: Trump misdirects blame fo...

Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow confirmations

There are 19 comments on the Oxford Mail story from 13 hrs ago, titled Fact check: Trump misdirects blame for slow confirmations.

US President Donald Trump is accusing Senate Democrats of dragging their feet over his nominees, but his blame is misplaced. It is the president who is lagging behind his predecessors in naming candidates for key government posts during his first five months in office.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,343

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Fact Check is a Fake News outlet that specializes in letting liberals rewrite history.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
Trump should not be allowed to leave the country to embarrass us further.

AIR FORCE ONE is broken pls uses your TRUMP jet.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,338

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Fact Check is a Fake News outlet that specializes in letting liberals rewrite history.
Real Americans can't wait much longer for the greatest president in history to abolish all of these fake news sources. This failed experiment of a free press can be traced back to the influence that communists tried to force on the founders while they were writing the constitution.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,343

Location hidden
#4 8 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Trump should not be allowed to leave the country to embarrass us further.

AIR FORCE ONE is broken pls uses your TRUMP jet.
Pity you can not see the forest for the trees, or the facts from the bullchit you spread.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,343

Location hidden
#5 8 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Real Americans can't wait much longer for the greatest president in history to abolish all of these fake news sources. This failed experiment of a free press can be traced back to the influence that communists tried to force on the founders while they were writing the constitution.
He won't have to. They are all in decline, just like the liberals in congress. Wow, over 1600 seats lost to the same stupidity you loons spout today. Hillary tried the same ploy. Now she is lost in the woods with her still.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,693

Location hidden
#6 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Fact Check is a Fake News outlet that specializes in letting liberals rewrite history.
You're drowning in a sea of paranoia.

Bill Dunning

Oolitic, IN

#7 7 hrs ago
Trump's difficulties in recruiting members of his own party should come as no surprise now.

-'A Letter From G.O.P. National Security Officials Opposing Donald Trump'-

8/8/16

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/08/0...

Trumpsajoke

Hockessin, DE

#8 7 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Fact Check is a Fake News outlet that specializes in letting liberals rewrite history.
The only fake news is coming out of the white house and the idiot president you support. Nothing you can post can defend the moron that was elected !!

Think About It

Beverly, MA

#9 6 hrs ago
Trump cannot get along well with the people he appointees or hires.

He has reduced the pool of people willing to work with him to a group of which most people would prefer not to be associated.

Erl

Thornhill, Canada

#10 5 hrs ago
For rigid, intolerant, and antiquated Americans the original type of personality like Trump’s is not acceptable for President: he is too far from the clichés, they are used to. But sufficient numbers of Americans are contemporary, and open minded enough to relate to Trump, that’s why he won the election. Those who dislike Trump should respect the Democratic process which brought Trump about, and people, who voted for Trump. And, therefore those who lost this election, should accept their defeat gracefully, and prepare for the next elections.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,343

Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>
You're drowning in a sea of paranoia.
Sorry the truth hurts, want a band aid.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#12 4 hrs ago
Erl wrote:
For rigid, intolerant, and antiquated Americans the original type of personality like Trump’s is not acceptable for President: he is too far from the clichés, they are used to. But sufficient numbers of Americans are contemporary, and open minded enough to relate to Trump, that’s why he won the election. Those who dislike Trump should respect the Democratic process which brought Trump about, and people, who voted for Trump. And, therefore those who lost this election, should accept their defeat gracefully, and prepare for the next elections.
Actually Trump won because millions of Obama votes sat out November's election not believing he could win

Trump only received 63 million votes out of a population of 308 million

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,693

Location hidden
#13 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Sorry the truth hurts, want a band aid.
Hmmm. "The truth hurts". Let me get a pencil.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,343

Location hidden
#14 4 hrs ago
Bill Dunning wrote:
Trump's difficulties in recruiting members of his own party should come as no surprise now.

-'A Letter From G.O.P. National Security Officials Opposing Donald Trump'-

8/8/16

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/08/0...
Hahahahahah NYT's hahahahaha Liberal spam

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,343

Location hidden
#15 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Actually Trump won because millions of Obama votes sat out November's election not believing he could win

Trump only received 63 million votes out of a population of 308 million
Trump won because he won 31 states and Hillary won 11. I hope minimization is not your specialty.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,343

Location hidden
#16 4 hrs ago
Think About It wrote:
Trump cannot get along well with the people he appointees or hires.

He has reduced the pool of people willing to work with him to a group of which most people would prefer not to be associated.
Did you expect them to be all know nothing kissasses like Obama picked. Eight years wasted from the socialism experiment.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#17 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Actually Trump won because millions of Obama votes sat out November's election not believing he could win

Trump only received 63 million votes out of a population of 308 million
Trump won because millions of Obama voters voted for Trump or refused to vote for Hillary. BTW there are only about 150 million registered voters in the U.S. and 207 million eligible voters not 308 million as you claim but don't start letting fact interfere with your opinions.

Bill Dunning

Oolitic, IN

#18 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Hahahahahah NYT's hahahahaha Liberal spam
It's all a liburl conspiracy!

http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2016/images/08/0...

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#19 3 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Trump won because he won 31 states and Hillary won 11. I hope minimization is not your specialty.
Actually the facts are Loser Donald Trump won because of the combined 77,000 votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania which eventually won him the electoral college votes of those states.

Those were the states where the Obama voters loss interest in both presidential candidates and refused to participate
