Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance...

Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Utah Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A former top spy agency official who was the target of a government leak investigation says the National Security Agency conducted blanket surveillance in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, according to court documents. Ex-NSA official Thomas Drake wrote in a declaration released Friday that the NSA collected and stored virtually all electronic communications going into or out of the Salt Lake City area, including the contents of emails and text messages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min RiccardoFire 6,367
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min Drumpf Disaster 3,347
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Teaman 1,538,652
News Republican senator accused of trying to 'erase'... 7 min Trump your President 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min ardith 3,407
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min RiccardoFire 271,390
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Chicagoan by Birth 241,126
News Kathy Griffin 12 min Chilli J 208
News Trump Paris decision 41 min swampmudd 132
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC