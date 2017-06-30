Ex-FBI boss James Comey: Trump administration spread - lies, plain and simple'
Former FBI director James Comey has accused the Trump administration of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing, in dramatic testimony that threatened to undermine Donald Trump's presidency. As he opened his much-anticipated first public telling of his relationship with Mr Trump, Mr Comey disputed the Trump administration's justification for his firing last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|JCPete
|1,541,446
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 min
|Deep Grope
|3,580
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|4 min
|Retribution
|36
|New high court challenge to labor unions follow...
|5 min
|slick willie expl...
|29
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|7 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,963
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|10 min
|Deep Grope
|3,966
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|13 min
|Tm Cln
|3,861
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|14 min
|peoples elbow
|107
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Limbertwig
|272,282
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|1 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|63
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC