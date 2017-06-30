Ex-FBI boss James Comey: Trump admini...

Ex-FBI boss James Comey: Trump administration spread - lies, plain and simple'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Former FBI director James Comey has accused the Trump administration of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing, in dramatic testimony that threatened to undermine Donald Trump's presidency. As he opened his much-anticipated first public telling of his relationship with Mr Trump, Mr Comey disputed the Trump administration's justification for his firing last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min JCPete 1,541,446
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 min Deep Grope 3,580
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 4 min Retribution 36
News New high court challenge to labor unions follow... 5 min slick willie expl... 29
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 min Frankie Rizzo 25,963
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 10 min Deep Grope 3,966
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 13 min Tm Cln 3,861
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 14 min peoples elbow 107
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min Limbertwig 272,282
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 1 hr Mullahing It Over 63
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,324 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC