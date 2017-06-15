DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversary of protected status
There are 3 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from 14 hrs ago, titled DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversary of protected status. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:
DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversary of protected status Trump has not canceled Obama program to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation - yet. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: https://usat.ly/2tpjBgc Viridiana Carrizales, Jose Patino and his girlfriend Reyna Montoya react during a watch party for former President Barack Obama's speech on executive action for deferred action for undocumented immigrants, at the Puente offices in Phoenix on Nov. 20, 2014.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,748
|
#1 13 hrs ago
The whole term "dreamers" is dishonest to say the least. Why not tell it like it is and say illegal children of illegal adults.
If you embezzle money or sell drugs and get caught, they don't let you keep the money.
This amounts to people being able to profit off their lawbreaking.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Some Democrats chirp, "the nation has always had open immigration for all." Not so. The U.S. had open immigration from Europe during the frontier days, when settlers were needed for West. And since that time, the U.S. has maintained a "quota system" for immigrants, with special preference for Europeans. And we've never had any tolerance for illegal entry. And there's no reason to change that policy.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
This country was built by SETTLERS, immigrants came 200 to 300 years later. I believe the nation should be majority white European and African Americans who have more than paid their dues (I'm a black female.) You want some Hispanics, Chinese, Asians if all types and Moose Limbs for flavor, fine, but stop NOW. no more wet backs no more Arabs.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,544,864
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|5 min
|Henry
|283
|GOP Congressman Among 5 Shot At Congressional B...
|7 min
|weaponX
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 min
|weaponX
|314,561
|Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite...
|11 min
|JohnInLa
|340
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Calvin_Coolish
|272,986
|Arctic ice may vanish in 5-7 years (Dec '09)
|23 min
|Youhelpfixit
|12
|Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s...
|1 hr
|bad bob
|151
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|241,399
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC