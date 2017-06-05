Donald Trump wishes former FBI director James Comey luck ahead of congress testimony
Mr Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives in the Faith and Freedom Coalition at around the same time as Mr Comey's testimony. The president asserted that Mr Comey told him three times that he was not personally under investigation, while the former director's associates allege Mr Trump asked Mr Comey if he could back off an investigation into Michael Flynn, who was sacked as national security adviser because he misled the White House about his ties to Russia.
#1 3 hrs ago
Poor Nepotist Donald. He's just another Autistic who is doing all the moves that he thinks will get him whatever his silly little selfish compulsion drives him to, but he's just another Scotsman who wants to be the Incredible Hulk. We're still waiting for him to decide that he's mortal and can't throw large objects around to get attention.
No, really, most politicians are hoping that Trump will soon die of a stroke and they can go back to their own selfish compulsions.
Me? I'm kind of sitting on my butt, waiting for the public to realize that they are all autistics and madder than a hatter. The public just isn't done acting out their inner Elvis yet. They need to put on uniforms and kill some minorities first. Just more Scotsmen....
#2 2 hrs ago
Comey will need luck to avoid exposing himself as a perjurer before Congress on former occasions. That's what Trump means. Trump can dance circles around Little Lord Fauntleroys like all those giving Hillary a pass on high treason, Obama a pass on collusion with the enemies of mankind and Atty. General Lynches conspiracy with the Clintons. Once committed to covering high crimes by collusion with Democrat Communists, apparently there is no turning back. Even if Comey perjures himself again, Democrats will make sure he slides.
#3 2 hrs ago
Typical Trumpet hogwash. Comey will be called a liar and Trump pure as the driven snow. That's exactly what Trump meant when he said good luck.
#4 1 hr ago
It has been Comey, Lynch, Obama and the Clintons perjuring themselves, not Trump.
#5 1 hr ago
Which is exactly why our so-called president NEVER lets any of the 100's of lawsuits against him go to trial by ALWAYS settling out of court.
He would perjur himself the second he swore to tell the truth.
#6 39 min ago
I wonder if he is going to make a fool of himself once again stating he tried to hide in front of the curtains from Trump. Being 6'8", his statement is ludicrous.
#7 5 min ago
The sign of a smart man. I guess you being the master of stupidity would continue to rack up attorney fees. Ask Obama and Hillary how many attorneys they keep on staff and retainer.
#8 3 min ago
Yawn, Perjury is what Hillary and Learner did.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC