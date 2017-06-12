Donald Trump: Ex-attorney general's a...

There are 7 comments on the Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard story from 11 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump: Ex-attorney general's action on Clinton inquiry - totally illegal'. In it, Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard reports that:

US President Donald Trump says actions taken by former attorney general Loretta Lynch during the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server were "totally illegal". The president tweeted early on Tuesday: "A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection.

totallydisgusted

United States

#1 10 hrs ago
Diversionary reverse accusations

Great Caesars Ghost

Stillwater, OK

#2 10 hrs ago
Like Lois Lerner, Loretta will plead the Fifth when the chips are down.
If that fails, she will play her Race Card. That will silence the critics.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,644

Location hidden
#3 9 hrs ago
Great Caesars Ghost wrote:
Like Lois Lerner, Loretta will plead the Fifth when the chips are down.
If that fails, she will play her Race Card. That will silence the critics.
Hillary just jumped from bed and said fifth, what fifth. I thought we were out.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#4 9 hrs ago
A criminal passing judgement.

ROFL

Isn't that rich.

jack cass

Jacksonville, AR

#5 9 hrs ago
All of them are illegal.
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#7 7 hrs ago
Comey the bungler was fired because he over-reached his authority by publicly recommending Hillary Clinton not be indicted, for being "Extremely Careless" with classified information. And in effect, he removed the responsibility from the then Attorney General, Loretta Lynch who was already under suspicion for having met with Bill Clinton for 35 minutes on the airport tarmac, during the "Hillary Investigation." And Attorney General Jeff Sessions made that quite clear. Next we should examine Comey's "Leaking" activities. Then on to the corruption of Lynch, Susan Rice and Samatha Powers.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#8 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Comey the bungler was fired because he over-reached his authority by publicly recommending Hillary Clinton not be indicted, for being "Extremely Careless" with classified information. And in effect, he removed the responsibility from the then Attorney General, Loretta Lynch who was already under suspicion for having met with Bill Clinton for 35 minutes on the airport tarmac, during the "Hillary Investigation." And Attorney General Jeff Sessions made that quite clear. Next we should examine Comey's "Leaking" activities. Then on to the corruption of Lynch, Susan Rice and Samatha Powers.
"Comey the bungler was fired because he over-reached his authority by publicly recommending Hillary Clinton not be indicted"

Loser Donald Trump's announcement that Comey was fired because of the pressure from the FBI Russian meddling investigation Trump felt doesn't fit your narrative, so you add your own Alternative Facts?

Cute

