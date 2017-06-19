Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport recovering well
There are 1 comment on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 13 hrs ago, titled Doctors: Officer stabbed in neck at airport recovering well. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
Jeff Neville was stabbed during a press conference Friday, June 23, 2017, at the Merliss Brown Auditorium... . Hurley Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Donald Scholten, M.D. and Hurley Trauma and Surgical Critical Care Chief, Dr. Leo Mercer answer questions from the media during a press conference Friday June 23, 2017, a... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
|
“DONT BELIEVE FAKE RUSSIA”
Since: Mar 09
31,117
CONSPIRACIES BY FAKE NEWS!
|
#1 4 hrs ago
3 words: Travel Ban NOW
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|1 min
|Ms Sassy
|6,878
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Geezer
|7
|Democrats reel from another special election lo...
|11 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|15 min
|Geezer
|5
|Trump's bright idea: a solar wall at the US-Mex...
|18 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|18 min
|Geezer
|38
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,548,257
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|37 min
|but
|274,625
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|6 hr
|bad bob
|1,033
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC