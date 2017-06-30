Doctor pleads no contest to killing Yale physician

A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute pleaded no contest Friday to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison. Lishan Wang, a Chinese citizen from Beijing, was charged with murder for the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder Toor and with attempted murder for shooting at Toor's pregnant wife, who wasn't hurt, outside the couple's home in Branford.

