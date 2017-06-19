Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretive care bill
Democrats plan to slow the Senate's work, force votes and make late-night speeches in an effort to focus attention on how Republicans are crafting legislation revamping the nation's health care system behind closed doors, a senior Democratic aide said Monday. The effort comes with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hoping to weave together a bill dismantling much of former President Barack Obama's health care law so the Senate can vote on it before leaving for its July 4 recess.
"Watching The Children Rant"
#1 13 hrs ago
Oh my, and here when the libs concocted the failing Obamacare, the republicans were not included and the vote was taken at midnight on Christmas Eve. Bots are just so stupid.
#2 12 hrs ago
The Democrats are doing what they always do. Too bad they spent eight years working on their 401k plans and handing out perks to homosexuals instead of addressing the country's needs.
It's not like the Republicans are going to do anything different though. They'll just deregulate and lower taxes for the rich.
Conservative or liberal, Rainman just wants his underwear. As long as the public thinks there's a living being in those bodies and not just a machine with a tape recorder of mass media phrases that they've collected, all designed to do just two things, get them things and get us away from them, the idiocy will march on.
"Watching The Children Rant"
#3 10 hrs ago
You got to pass it to know what's in it, Nancy Pelosi.
#4 10 hrs ago
Why try to kill a bill without even knowing what's in it. Obamacare is imploding. Our healthcare system will soon be in chaos. You would think Democrats would want to fix this problem that they caused. But no. Democrats would rather make the country and its people suffer than admit Republicans have the solution. They're petrified of any Republican success and that puts them against the American people.
#5 10 hrs ago
Let it go forward.
When enough people are hurt by it, they will finally get organized and vote for the people who actually care.
#6 10 hrs ago
Who are those people that care?
"4 years of Libs in agony!"
#7 9 hrs ago
They should do the exact opposite.
Let the whole thing collapse then when enough people are hurt thanks to the disaster that is Obamacare, people will finally get organized and vote for people who have a plan that actually might work.
Once this things craters and the healthcare system is has been laid waste, blame the entire thing on the Democrats.
"Watching The Children Rant"
#8 8 hrs ago
Obama designed Obamacare to fail and it is big time. The Chuckies and Pelosi's of the congress wanted socialized medicine. It doesn't work and is failing in many places with millions less that the USA has. Many states have one or none insurance companies to choose from. Others have their rates increased 116%. This onus is on you clowns and now you are trying to blame Republicans. They should let it crash down on your heads, but they are trying to fix your mess even as you block the help. The Citizens will have long memories over this blockage you are perpetrating.
#9 5 hrs ago
At least there were multiple hearings and several republican amendments made to the ACA. So everyone is ok with 12 impotent old men deciding the fate of health care without a hearing or letting anyone know what's in the bill? Are you really ok with that? Not a woman, doctor, or medical expert? If the dems were doing this, heads would roll.
"Happiness comes through giving"
#10 4 hrs ago
The big difference is that in passing Obamacare, Congress had months of public committee hearings, available to us and to the entire Congress. Democrats tried very hard to get Republicans onboard, to no avail.
By contrast, this Republican "bill" is being secretly kept in the hands of a few Republicans, and unavailable to others.
If this joke of a bill is passed, and Trump scratches his name on it, the party will live to regret it. Soon enough the public would see that this "plan" would eliminate coverage for some 20 million people, and while purporting to be a healthcare bill, it is actually a means of getting major tax cuts for the rich.
"4 years of Libs in agony!"
#11 4 hrs ago
Question.
If there were months of hearings and discussions then why did they have to pass the bill to know what was in it?
I still maintain, let this fail in glorious fashion then the entire blame can be set squarely at the feet of the democrats.
"Happiness comes through giving"
#12 4 hrs ago
Here's a hint. They think Donald Trump is a pinhead.
#13 4 hrs ago
Republicans have never cared about healthcare unless they have an opportunity to deny it to those less fortunate.
Even Trump thinks this current plan presented to the Senate is "mean."
Must be pretty damn bad coming from a guy who advocated punching people out at his political rallies.
"It's Time to Defeat Terrorism "
#14 4 hrs ago
Clearly, liberal Elite Schumer and Jihadist Iranian nuke supporter Eric Holder represent the Democratic Party Resistance Army of thugs which is supported by the Iranian regime aiming at bloodshed and taking out President Trump and GOP Congressmen by all means, which is justified by the new Iranian Jihadist agenda that became the ideology of the radical self-hating anti-Semitic Democrats.
#15 4 hrs ago
What else is the crackpot Democrat party good for
"Happiness comes through giving"
#16 4 hrs ago
The "Obamacare" bill was very complex, and not adequately explained to the public. While the Senate did not know every detail about the bill, they did know a few key points in it. They knew it covered pre-existing conditions, and that a child was covered until age 26. You could also take your insurance from one job to another.
But Democrats did a bad job of trying to explain Obamacare to the public, and even the above-mentioned key provisions were lost in the maze of details. However, the Senate was at least aware of these key provisions, which was enough for them to support passage.
A majority of Americans are now in favor of Obamacare, while only 17% support its repeal.
If Trump's so-called healthcare bill passes, the Republican Party will have a tough time remaining relevant.
#17 4 hrs ago
Well, Democrats were so unpopular that they gave rise to Trump.
Now Trump is so unpopular that he may create a situation where the pendulum might swing in the other direction.
#18 4 hrs ago
The Obamacare bill was a steaming pile of caca loaded with worms
"Watching The Children Rant"
#19 3 hrs ago
Liberal meetings. hahahahahahhahaahahha
ACA Architect:'The Stupidity Of The American Voter' Led Us To Hide ...
www.forbes.com/.../aca-architect-the-stupidit... ...
Nov 10, 2014 - The guy dubbed the “Obamacare architect” is a viral YouTube sensation....“That was really, really critical for the thing to pass,” said Gruber.... Olympia Snowe (R., Maine)—presumably William Pewen—an "idiot." ... Look, I wish Mark was right that we could make it all transparent, but I'd rather have this law ...
Obamacare Architect: Yeah, We Lied to The "Stupid" American People ...
https://townhall.com/.../obamacare-architect-... ...
Nov 10, 2014 - So it's written to do that," Gruber said.... It should also be noted that since before Obamacare was passed conservatives have been rightly ...
#20 3 hrs ago
We are now watching political gamesmanship at its finest. In March of 2017 House Republicans presented legislation to replace Obamacare and were embarrassed when it failed. In May House Republicans presented another bill to replace Obamacare telling Republican congressmen it didn't matter what was in the bill they just needed to pass something and send it to the senate, and it narrowly passed.
Senate Republicans reported that the House bill would be dead on arrival and there would be no vote on it. A small group of Republican Senators has been working a on new bill since the arrival of the House bill. The senate bill is being "kept under wraps" and most senators of both parties have seen nothing about it yet.
Democrats are not the only Senators frustrated with how the Senate is crafting their health care bill. A number of Senate democrats have voice their frustration with the secretive process.
