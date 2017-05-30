There are on the Stars and Stripes story from 3 hrs ago, titled Democrats upset as agencies return copies of report on harsh interrogations. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

U.S. government agencies are returning copies of the Senate's report on the harsh interrogation of terror suspects to lawmakers. Democrats say the goal is to "erase history" and make it harder for the public to ever learn the complete details of the 6,770-page report that documents the CIA's harsh treatment of detainees after 9/11.

