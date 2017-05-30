Democrats upset as agencies return copies of report on harsh interrogations
U.S. government agencies are returning copies of the Senate's report on the harsh interrogation of terror suspects to lawmakers. Democrats say the goal is to "erase history" and make it harder for the public to ever learn the complete details of the 6,770-page report that documents the CIA's harsh treatment of detainees after 9/11.
#1 3 hrs ago
Nobody wants to share. Dems probably don't want to share what they've been doing with the NSA to spy on Americans either. Glass houses, people.
