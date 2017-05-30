Democrats upset as agencies return co...

Democrats upset as agencies return copies of report on harsh interrogations

There are 1 comment on the Stars and Stripes story from 3 hrs ago, titled Democrats upset as agencies return copies of report on harsh interrogations. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

U.S. government agencies are returning copies of the Senate's report on the harsh interrogation of terror suspects to lawmakers. Democrats say the goal is to "erase history" and make it harder for the public to ever learn the complete details of the 6,770-page report that documents the CIA's harsh treatment of detainees after 9/11.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 3 hrs ago
Nobody wants to share. Dems probably don't want to share what they've been doing with the NSA to spy on Americans either. Glass houses, people.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,538,456
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min RiccardoFire 271,325
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min UMORONRACEMAKEWOL... 241,071
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min Rose_NoHo 6,331
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 4 min Karma 84,745
News James Comey fired as FBI director 5 min Ms Sassy 3,364
News Trump Paris decision 6 min Lawrence Wolf 96
News Kathy Griffin 12 min Darly314 162
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC