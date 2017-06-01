"Democrats take them for granted": Bl...

There are 8 comments on the Washington Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled "Democrats take them for granted": Black women call out party leaders on post-election strategy. In it, Washington Post reports that:

The Black Women of Congress speak before the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. More than two dozen African American women, including political activists and elected officials, have signed an open letter to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez criticizing him for seeming to take for granted the party's most loyal base of support. The letter, published Thursday on nbcnews.com , comes as Perez, who was elected chairman of the DNC in February, is traveling around the country meeting with party leaders in an effort to regroup after last fall's upset victory by Republican Donald Trump.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 7 hrs ago
This will cost Democrats the next 3 elections. This is their base, and they can't restore the majority without them, and they cannot give them enough as the minority. They will turn on the Democrats in a NY minute if Republicans begin catering to them.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 6 hrs ago
All the same mistakes from the election are in this article.

First, "statistics say". Statistics said that it was going to be a landslide for Hillary, right?

Second, "the party doesn't consult Black women on policy..... and hire more." We ALL want jobs. Lots of us would like to get paid for telling other people our opinions but most of us are sane enough to know that you can get shot for doing that, not paid. Girls, if you're getting paid, it's for your VOTES and no complaints.

Third, every fiber of the Democratic party jabber assumes that there MUST BE female leadership. Hillary won't admit that she was at fault for losing the election. What does this say? It says that the alpha raptor is going to kill all the betas who don't submit. SHE AND ONLY SHE will be the next candidate.

The Hillary Stalin party is dead. Trump could still do a complete bonehead maneuver but as long as he is the next Republican party candidate, no loyal Democrat candidate who values their life will stand between Hillary and her mission from God to prove female entitlement and to slay the evil Trump rapist.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#3 5 hrs ago
And Hillary will lose again for the same reason she lost last time, she is not a good candidate. She thinks she is some kind of Royalty. She is just an old drunk.

Kind of Funny

Beverly, MA

#4 5 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
This will cost Democrats the next 3 elections. This is their base, and they can't restore the majority without them, and they cannot give them enough as the minority. They will turn on the Democrats in a NY minute if Republicans begin catering to them.
But I just don't see that happening.

Please describe a scenario where this "catering" would take place?

Having a hard time picturing it.
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#5 5 hrs ago
Most people want jobs. They feel better about themselves if they are working, making homes for their children. They are not all lazy. Women will have jobs with this President, and as they get their self esteem back they will feel better, and they will continue to vote Republican. Democrats have nothing to give them as the minority party.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,691

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 4 hrs ago
Democrats take them for granted....

In other news, water is wet & the sky is blue.

If you want them to stop taking you for granted, you need to prove you're willing to vote for someone who doesn't have a "D" after their name. Why buy the cow when you get the milk for free?

Try voting Republican for a few elections. You might find out things are better, if not, you can always go back, this time with a little more clout.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,209

Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
And Hillary will lose again for the same reason she lost last time, she is not a good candidate. She thinks she is some kind of Royalty. She is just an old drunk.
Comey and Lynch will not be there to protect her, and by the time sixteen years roll by, she will be dead or in a home for sick, senile hags.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,209

Location hidden
#8 4 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Most people want jobs. They feel better about themselves if they are working, making homes for their children. They are not all lazy. Women will have jobs with this President, and as they get their self esteem back they will feel better, and they will continue to vote Republican. Democrats have nothing to give them as the minority party.
Which is the exact reason that Trump needs to pull out of the faux Climate Accord. There is three things it does. Cost America Jobs, endangers our sovereignty and raises our debt while costing the biggest polluters virtually nothing. Obama once again was trying to hurt America.

