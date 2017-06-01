There are on the Washington Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled "Democrats take them for granted": Black women call out party leaders on post-election strategy. In it, Washington Post reports that:

The Black Women of Congress speak before the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. More than two dozen African American women, including political activists and elected officials, have signed an open letter to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez criticizing him for seeming to take for granted the party's most loyal base of support. The letter, published Thursday on nbcnews.com , comes as Perez, who was elected chairman of the DNC in February, is traveling around the country meeting with party leaders in an effort to regroup after last fall's upset victory by Republican Donald Trump.

