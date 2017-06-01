Democratic Senators Call For The FBI To Investigate FCC Cyber Attack
There are 3 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 4 hrs ago, titled Democratic Senators Call For The FBI To Investigate FCC Cyber Attack. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
Several senators sent a letter to the FBI Wednesday calling for the Bureau to investigate the Federal Communications Commission's claims that hackers assaulted its forum for public comment. "The reported cyberattack on the FCC's Electronic Comment Filing System is extremely troubling given that it threatens to stifle the public's ability to weigh in on these issues," Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Al Franken of Minnesota and Ed Markey of Massachusetts wrote .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,209
Location hidden
|
#1 2 hrs ago
OH! Now they want someone to investigate Cyber crimes. Oh well good idea, especially since the statute of limitations hasn't run out on Hillary disclosing top secret information.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,574
Goodby Hillary
|
#2 1 hr ago
There seems to be a commonality Democratic Senators share...... In fact it runs the gamut thru the whole of the Party membership...... Politicians,big money donors down to the lowly precinct voters...... They SEE things..... Things no one else can see.... Like mirages in the desert. They see them clearly,even vividly but they fade away when they point them out to normal people. They swear they were there but they have no proof. Kinda like seeing Russians everywhere. But not a Russian to be found. Not an empty caviar tin. Not an empty vodka bottle....not even a whiff of vodka. But they KNOW they are there. They can PROVE it,just look a little harder a little LONGER. We'll see it,they guarantee we will........
Sure. Look at the pretty unicorn.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,301
The Left Coast
|
#3 4 min ago
No need for an investigation, Trump did it, but the Russians helped.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Dumpster Fire
|1,538,052
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|2 min
|tina anne
|723
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|3,158
|Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|52
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|14 min
|Gotti
|3,344
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|20 min
|07 Mustang
|271,146
|Kathy Griffin
|20 min
|okimar
|63
|Our President, the Little Big Man
|32 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|32
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Mason Line
|241,038
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC