Democratic Senators Call For The FBI ...

Democratic Senators Call For The FBI To Investigate FCC Cyber Attack

There are 3 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 4 hrs ago, titled Democratic Senators Call For The FBI To Investigate FCC Cyber Attack. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Several senators sent a letter to the FBI Wednesday calling for the Bureau to investigate the Federal Communications Commission's claims that hackers assaulted its forum for public comment. "The reported cyberattack on the FCC's Electronic Comment Filing System is extremely troubling given that it threatens to stifle the public's ability to weigh in on these issues," Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Al Franken of Minnesota and Ed Markey of Massachusetts wrote .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,209

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
OH! Now they want someone to investigate Cyber crimes. Oh well good idea, especially since the statute of limitations hasn't run out on Hillary disclosing top secret information.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,574

Goodby Hillary

#2 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
OH! Now they want someone to investigate Cyber crimes. Oh well good idea, especially since the statute of limitations hasn't run out on Hillary disclosing top secret information.
There seems to be a commonality Democratic Senators share...... In fact it runs the gamut thru the whole of the Party membership...... Politicians,big money donors down to the lowly precinct voters...... They SEE things..... Things no one else can see.... Like mirages in the desert. They see them clearly,even vividly but they fade away when they point them out to normal people. They swear they were there but they have no proof. Kinda like seeing Russians everywhere. But not a Russian to be found. Not an empty caviar tin. Not an empty vodka bottle....not even a whiff of vodka. But they KNOW they are there. They can PROVE it,just look a little harder a little LONGER. We'll see it,they guarantee we will........

Sure. Look at the pretty unicorn.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,301

The Left Coast

#3 4 min ago
No need for an investigation, Trump did it, but the Russians helped.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Dumpster Fire 1,538,052
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 2 min tina anne 723
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min NotSoDivineMsM 3,158
News Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no... 2 min Lawrence Wolf 52
News James Comey fired as FBI director 14 min Gotti 3,344
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 20 min 07 Mustang 271,146
News Kathy Griffin 20 min okimar 63
News Our President, the Little Big Man 32 min Lawrence Wolf 32
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Mason Line 241,038
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,646 • Total comments across all topics: 281,441,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC