D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on antico...

D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption clauses

There are 6 comments on the Star Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption clauses. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland say they will sue President Donald Trump on Monday, alleging that he has violated anticorruption clauses in the Constitution by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House. The lawsuit, the first of its kind brought by government entities, centers on the fact that Trump chose to retain ownership of his company when he became president.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
I'm not even trying to defend Trump on this. He knew this would happen.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Hodgenville, KY

#2 11 hrs ago
Obama got super rich in the White House. Hillary got even richer in her government and Democrat Party affiliations. Can only Democrat Communists get rich in office. Do Republicans have to stop their businesses and whole lives, or do they just have to become Democrats?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Impeach Trump

AOL

#3 10 hrs ago
Trump will go down in history as most blatantly crooked Presidents the US ever had.

If nearly three million people elected Hillary in the popular vote Trump is not the President of the majority. He is only the candidate who used fake facts, propaganda and encouraged a foreign entity to hack emails of US citizens and government offices. That alone should have instantly disqualified him. Putting citizens or our national security in jeopardy because of arrogance, ignorance or mental instability is no excuse. Party affiliation and loyalty does not superseded the security of our citizens privacy rights or the stability of our democratic elections.

If you want to bring this nation to Civil War, by all means keep tearing down everything it stands for with lies and racial and religious separatism and supremacy. You will have the war you want but China and Russia will divide up what's left of our country. If you hadn't noticed many of the factories in our nation are foreign owned factories. No Mexican Border Wall can stop the looting that we allowed Banks, Wall Street Corporations and lobbyists. Now that the financial, environmental, healthcare regulations are about to be removed we can lose what's left.

Obama was one of the best President we ever had. At least he understood Constitutional Law and never made and a$$ of himself to foreign leaders. He never tried to gut this country for profiteers.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,575

Location hidden
#4 8 hrs ago
Impeach Trump wrote:
Trump will go down in history as most blatantly crooked Presidents the US ever had.

If nearly three million people elected Hillary in the popular vote Trump is not the President of the majority. He is only the candidate who used fake facts, propaganda and encouraged a foreign entity to hack emails of US citizens and government offices. That alone should have instantly disqualified him. Putting citizens or our national security in jeopardy because of arrogance, ignorance or mental instability is no excuse. Party affiliation and loyalty does not superseded the security of our citizens privacy rights or the stability of our democratic elections.

If you want to bring this nation to Civil War, by all means keep tearing down everything it stands for with lies and racial and religious separatism and supremacy. You will have the war you want but China and Russia will divide up what's left of our country. If you hadn't noticed many of the factories in our nation are foreign owned factories. No Mexican Border Wall can stop the looting that we allowed Banks, Wall Street Corporations and lobbyists. Now that the financial, environmental, healthcare regulations are about to be removed we can lose what's left.

Obama was one of the best President we ever had. At least he understood Constitutional Law and never made and a$$ of himself to foreign leaders. He never tried to gut this country for profiteers.
Civil war, don't worry snowflake, your buddies are scared of guns and too limp wrested to hold one.

Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations | TheHill
thehill.com/blogs/ballot.../282261-sanders-cl...
Jun 5, 2016 - Sanders hits Clinton Foundation over foreign donations ... run by her husband collects many, many dollars from foreign governments — governments which are dictatorships?... Sanders and Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton ... The kingdom gave between $10 million and $25 million to the ...

Foreign Government Gifts to Clinton Foundation on the Rise - WSJ
www.wsj.com/.../foreign-government-gifts-to-c... ...
Feb 17, 2015 -... from foreign governments raise ethical questions as Hillary Clinton ... its self-imposed ban on collecting funds from foreign governments and ...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,575

Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
Awe, they ran away again.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trumpsajoke

Hockessin, DE

#7 36 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Obama got super rich in the White House. Hillary got even richer in her government and Democrat Party affiliations. Can only Democrat Communists get rich in office. Do Republicans have to stop their businesses and whole lives, or do they just have to become Democrats?
Obama Hillary Obama Hillary Obama Hillary Obama Hillary Obama hillary

OBAMA IS OUT IF OFFICE AND HILARY LOST, NO ONE CARES !!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realtime 1,543,042
News Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down ... 6 min Trump your President 22
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 7 min NOM s Waffle House 195
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 8 min Voltaire 12
News NY Times Ties Montana Republican Tight to Trump... 8 min BB Board 17
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min Injudgement 272,616
News Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te... 10 min Trump is a joke 32
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 18 min Realtime 50
News James Comey fired as FBI director 29 min Gotti 3,729
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC