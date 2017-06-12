Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New Trump Policy
There are 2 comments on the Voice of America story from 8 hrs ago, titled Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New Trump Policy. In it, Voice of America reports that:
Tourists ride a vintage American convertible as they drive next to the American flag and a Cuban flag at the United States embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2016. Cuba's best friends in the U.S. used to be a smattering of Washington policy wonks and leftists who sent donated school buses and computers to the communist-led island.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,644
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Cuba: Just another communist success story. Not.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,839
Goodby Hillary
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Would like to trade for a few of those vintage cars tho. Maybe trade them a few new cars..... Those old Chevys and Fords still running are a testament to the crap we put out now......
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i...
|2 min
|okimar
|249
|Bipartisan group of senators seeks caps on floo...
|3 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|4
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Susanm
|1,543,690
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|bad bob
|272,733
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|10 min
|spud
|702
|Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite...
|11 min
|Trump your President
|263
|Under Trump, US militias not ready to lay down ...
|12 min
|Retired SOF
|44
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|13 min
|spud
|4,612
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|35 min
|spud
|87
|Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te...
|2 hr
|Great Caesars Ghost
|66
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC