There are on the Voice of America story from 8 hrs ago, titled Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New Trump Policy. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Tourists ride a vintage American convertible as they drive next to the American flag and a Cuban flag at the United States embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2016. Cuba's best friends in the U.S. used to be a smattering of Washington policy wonks and leftists who sent donated school buses and computers to the communist-led island.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.